Fashion High School: New York kids host a glamorous fashion show





A procession of tough-looking teenagers strutted through the evening rain at a small fashion show in Lower Manhattan, causing a mixture of joy and bewilderment among passers-by who watched the spectacle. As the techno music erupted, one teenager after another stopped to pose for the cameras in a cordoned-off area of ​​Gansevoort Plaza in the meatpacking district. Upon returning to a tent area, they exchanged hugs and high fives with their fellow models. Couples having dinner at Serafina and chic women on their way to Pastis have done double duty. After all, didn’t New York Fashion Week take place until September? And why was the audience clapping with the kind of abandonment typical of parents at a graduation ceremony? In this case, the event that took place last Wednesday evening was a kind of graduation ceremony: it was the annual parade of the senior class of the Fashion Industries High SchoolNew York’s only commercial public school dedicated to fashion.

The school was founded as a professional institution in the 1920s and occupies an old Art Deco-style building in Chelsea, and its students prepared for the evening, the high point of the school year, with the same level of intensity that goes into producing the Marc Jacobs Fashion Week Closing Show.

Tyrone and Marlene Jackson had come to the show from the Jamaican neighborhood of Queens to support their daughter, Mia, a senior who plans to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. We knew she had talent when she started drawing on the couch at age 3, Ms Jackson said. Fashion Industries prepared her for the sequel. People only hear about LaGuardia, she continued, referring to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, but that school is New York’s best-kept secret. Children show their gifts at this show.

An annual tradition dating back to the 1940s, the event is the High School of Fashion Industries’ equivalent of a throwback football game. It is meant to be a showcase for looks created by seniors in the school’s fashion design program. This year’s theme, The Elemental Ball, encouraged designs that evoke nature. Almost everyone at the school participates: freshmen volunteer as models, sophomores work as makeup assistants, and juniors serve as runway photographers. The school even offers a modeling workshop to teach students how to bring fierceness to their runway moves. The stakes have felt higher this year. Until this spring, the show had always taken place on a track in the school auditorium. From now on, the students showed their creations in public in a trendy district closely linked to the fashion community, in particular thanks to a partnership with the local association Business Improvement District. These are the same cobblestones that Carrie Bradshaw once traversed on her morning walks after a night out clubbing. And that was last year’s Vogue World site, a fashion extravaganza chaired by Anna Wintour who has attracted some of fashion’s biggest names (Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci) and her most dedicated supporters and ambassadors (Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, Lil Nas X).

For seniors at the High School of Fashion Industries, the Vogue World connection loomed large. For attendees, the ability to showcase their clothes on the same venue as the Vogue event brought a sense of whimsy and affirmation. Just before the students hit the runway, Aiamdra Estrella, who plans to attend Queens College, reflected on the moment.

It’s the first time we’ve done it like this,” said Ms. Estrella, who wore a long turquoise ruffled skirt that suggested the tropical ocean. Tonight, we’ll follow in the footsteps of Vogue. We can show the world who we are. Caroline Castro, who lives in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens, wore a green floral dress she had designed from durable items such as rose stems, bottle corks and coffee filters. When we learned that the show would be where Vogue World would take place, we knew how important it was, she said. We need more eyes on our school. We need better funding. A lot of New Yorkers don’t know us. Some of our sewing machines barely work. This dress is for my mother, she added. She came from Colombia and became a babysitter for families on the Upper West Side. I’m going to Parsons next year and I’m dreaming big because she gave me everything and I want to give her back.

Where is the Sas? Early the morning before the show, in the school’s maze-like building on West 24th Street, nervous energy coursed through the neon-lit hallways as students rushed to complete their final preparations.

In a studio full of mannequins and old Singer sewing machines, senior Anyah Lewis tweaked a set of plastic butterfly wings. Next to a row of lockers covered in flyers promoting the show, freshman Jacob Santiago practiced his leg. And on a red brick balcony illuminated by the sun reflecting off the Empire State Building, a rehearsal was taking place. Elderly people lined the balcony, some of them yawning as they awoke from their morning commutes from Mott Haven, Harlem and East New York. But as soon as Britney Spearss Gimme More started playing from a portable speaker, they swung into action, maintaining hard stares as they followed a taped practice path. Brenda Rojas, a teacher nicknamed the track drill sergeant, barked comments at them. Some 30 years earlier, Ms Rojas had modeled in the show as a student at the High School of Fashion Industries. Give me an animal, she said to a tired teenager. The student put a hand on his hip. It’s better, says Ms. Rojas. Strike this pose. Eat it. Another student model appeared on her trail. Where’s the nerve? said Madame Rojas. I don’t see any nerve! The exercise ended 15 minutes later. After the faculty members huddled together to deliberate, one of them bellowed, OK, let’s resume. And the students went back to training.

Almost a century ago, the Haute Ecole des Industries de la Mode was based as Central Needle Trades High School. He operated out of a clothes loft, teaching immigrant students how to sew, tailor, drape, and draw.

After an expansion led by the Administration of work projects, it reopened in 1940 at its current location. The auditorium contains a landmark wall painted by Ernest Fiene which depicts the struggles of early garment workers, including a depiction of the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire in 1911. In the 1950s, the school changed its name to the current one and gradually developed a full-fledged academic program. Today, it has some 1,600 students and offers majors such as photography, merchandising, visual display, graphic design, and illustration. Among the school’s best-known recent graduates is Haitian American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, who founded fashion brand Pyer Moss.

Were like the Hogwarts of fashion, Vice-Principal Kate Boulamaali said in an interview at the school. And we’ve been here a long time. This show, whether it was a workshop experience at first and then a track later, has been happening here in one form or another virtually from the start.

Ms Boulamaali cited fashion brands that have supported the show, such as Coach and Stuart Weitzman, which donated shoes this year, and Swarovski, which provides crystals. She mentioned some of the industry figures who have visited the school, such as Tommy Hilfiger and Betsey Johnson. She remembers when Andr Leon Talley was created major for a day and how he offered reviews of student vacation window designs. Ms Boulamaali also highlighted the challenges of running a school that must prepare students for careers in an industry that can be as exclusive as it is glamorous. The majority of our children come from homes that are at or below the poverty line, she said. Were here to make sure they know they belong too and their financial situation shouldn’t stop them. Sure, they’re going to have to work a little harder, but our kids aren’t afraid of hard work. We have students with disabilities, students with autism and non-verbal students here, she added. Want to see someone with special needs who still has the chance to create fashion? So step into our classrooms. We make sure everyone knows they have a chance.

Show time On the morning of the show, throngs of students began their journey from school to the meatpacking district. Moving like a swarm of teenagers, they pushed clothes racks down the streets for about 10 blocks, to Chelsea Market, where they hunkered down in a private room to begin their backstage prep. Empty pizza boxes piled up as they styled each other’s hair with curling irons and applied pressed nails. Ali Rendich-Quinlan, a senior, practiced her moves in front of a mirror. Cavelin Sahba, a great junior who volunteered to model on the show, sitting with her eyes closed while fellow senior Noreamy Almanzar dabbed foundation onto her face. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone, so I volunteered, Mr Sahba said. But now I find it stimulating. It’s not just a walk. Ms. Almanzar applied eyeshadow, saying: The designer, Jayden, wants a smoky eye, so I’m building everything up so he can look gorgeous up there tonight.

As the show approached, around 100 teenagers marched en masse to Gansevoort Plaza and formed a long line behind the runway tent. Parents, alumni, teachers and representatives of the New York City Department of Education were already seated. The sky had suddenly darkened.

Get ready, it’s going to rain hard, shouted a teacher. The show must continue! As if time weren’t enough, it seemed obvious to some attendees that they were about to hold a fashion show at the same venue the pros use. Nameera Mehdi, who wore a pink sari-like dress inspired by her Indian heritage, wasn’t intimidated by Vogues’ shade. I can’t wait to walk, she said. Were the future generation. They will see what it is. As the line progressed, the rain began to fall. Tell Vogue, Ms. Mehdi said, they were coming for them.

