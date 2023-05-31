At Slow Process, the Burlington designer turns vintage beanbags and tablecloths into your new clothes

Inside Slow Process in Burlingtons South End, there are two distinct atmospheres.

In the storefront, shelves of fashionable men’s clothing are neatly displayed. A colorful red rug adorns the floor. There are twinkling lights.

But enter at the back, and that’s where the magic happens. Here it is more chaotic. Textiles are piled everywhere. A large cutting table dominates the space.

Then there are the four huge sewing machines.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Sam Zollman sews a collar for a shirt in his workspace at the Burlington Soda Factory on May 19, 2023. Zollman says he learned to sew by watching YouTube videos and taking classes.

Sitting in one is clothing designer Sam Zollman, who founded Slow Process, a Burlington-based clothing line committed to making eco-friendly clothing that redesigns the male uniform. in 2018.

I really like to take classic male silhouettes, but give them a bit of softness or beauty, whether it’s changing the fabrics or certain details,” he says.

Zollman says he always knew he was an artist, but didn’t find his medium until he discovered couture. He learned the craft by watching YouTube videos and taking a few classes.

For his first collection, he wanted to challenge traditional notions of masculinity. His designs mix classic symbols of American manhood, like a letterman jacket or a vintage baseball jersey, mixed with vibrant colors and floral patterns.

I wanted clothes that had elements of my favorite men’s styles, whether it was denim jackets or cool button-up shirts, or you know, more vintage-inspired things, like different types of smocks or whatever, but I wanted just that they wear less symbolism and things that identify as hyper-masculine,” Zollman says.

And he wanted his designs not to add to Americas obsession with fast fashion. According Boston University School of Public Health Americans throw away more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles, or more than 100 pounds of textile waste per person every year.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Sam Zollman searches for vintage textiles in places like estate sales and eBay.

In his designs, Zollman strictly uses high-quality textiles that date back to the late 1800s. are undervalued and would otherwise be sent to landfill.

“I use a lot of old buttons,” he says, grabbing a handful. “So these are all antique corozo nut knobs from the core of a palm tree that grows mostly in Central and South America. But it was used before Bakelite, before plastic, but it’s really durable, and you can polish and etch it, laser anything you can do with plastic, but it’s actually an organic material, and they look so beautiful.

Kelly McDowell, professor of sustainable fashion at the University of Vermont, explains that over the past 50 years the fashion industry has evolved to rely on cheap foreign labor and less durable materials. As a result, we got used to super cheap clothes.

“Does anyone really believe that a shirt is worth $3 new?” she says. “If you do, you have to stop and realize you’re in for a funk, and you have to analyze your consumer psychology.”

McDowell says that while it can be fun to buy something cheap and wear it a few times, cheap clothes mean the wages paid to those who make them are often very low.

In addition to the impact of fast fashion on workers and the planet, the quality of clothing and textiles today is also often lower than it once was, she says.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Sam Zollman found this tablecloth with embroidered names like “Mary”, “Irma” and “Dorothy”, and made a shirt out of it.

Zollman, for example, uses a lot of textiles from the 1900s like grain sacks and flour sacks.

“The bags themselves were meant to be reused over and over again, so the quality is far superior to most anything you can find,” he says.

And better for the planet. Garment manufacturing uses a huge amount of water and creates 1.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

There’s sustainability in the sense that the material you’re using already exists, and so the environmental impact of that is like a sunk cost,” says Zollman. “But if the thing you’re going to make is then going to break down in a year, was it really worth it?”

Zollmans designs range in price from $285 for a knob to over $1,000 for larger pieces. He knows this is unreachable for some people, but he was surprised by how his work relates to the people of Vermont.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Slow Process aims to create “soft and beautiful” men’s clothing.

There is a certain education that goes into the work that I do,” he says. “I need to contextualize why my clothes are more expensive than most other clothes you can find here. It took a few years for people to know who I am and understand the work that goes into it and the stories behind these pieces.

He says many Vermonters appreciate that he does this job with his hands.

So there’s this great heritage or tradition of wanting to be self-reliant and supporting yourself with the materials you have around you,” says Zollman. “And so in many ways when people walk into the space and they see all the sewing machines, they see the clothes, I think it resonates that way. That even though it’s fashion, and fashion is something that seems a little foreign, there are elements that really connect with the culture and the lifestyle here.

This story was produced in collaboration between Vermont Public and the Community News Service. THE Community News Service is a student partnership between the University of Vermont’s Documentary Reporting and Storytelling Program and Vermont Community Newspapers.