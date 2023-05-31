My Quest for the Perfect Summer Tank Top





One of this season’s hottest, celebrity-approved pieces isn’t a fancy designer bag or a shoe fresh off the runway. It’s more of a classic tank top. As summer temperatures have risen, stars like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk are stepping out wearing the sleeveless wardrobe staple. They’ve worn it with everything from athleisure, like Rihanna, to button-up, dress pants, as seen on Kendall Jenner. Given the versatility of classic tops, this is clearly a must-have this summer: you can pair a tank top with just about anything, dress it up and down, and your look will be instantly breezy and effortless. The only problem is that finding the perfect one isn’t as easy as it looks. In my own quest to find the perfect summer tank top, I learned that there is an art to finding the perfect style. It needs to feature the right silhouette and a durable material (because, let’s face it, they don’t last too long.) As I began my research, I decided to first define the ideal silhouette. I looked to the spring runways for inspiration: the new generation of catwalk-worthy tank tops as seen at Bottega Veneta, Coperni and Dion Lee are all super fitted to the body, in thin (and clingy) material. Some, like Lees, feature sexy cutouts or asymmetrical hemlines, but a classic fitted style is best to maximize styling options. What you can fun with, however, is the neckline; After trying a few styles, from scoop neck to v-neck, I found a square neckline worked best for me. Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com Dion Lee Spring 2023 Photo: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com With a silhouette in mind, it was then time for the durability test. You will want to look for tanks in materials that wash well and wear over time. (Since tank tops are so tight to the body, they soak up every inch of sweat, which means frequent washing!) Fashionable silk or crochet tank tops are fun, but they’re not investment pieces, because they don’t wash well. Instead, you can’t go wrong with a durable cotton tank top. While testing a few finishes, I found that rib cotton lasts particularly long and is even stretchier. (However, cotton tanks will still shrink after that first wash, consider upsizing.) 2(X)IST Boxy Fit Cotton Tank Tops for Men (2-Pack) These parameters led me to find my winning style: I wore 2(X)ISTs Cotton Square Neck Tank Tops nonstop. They hug the body, are slightly stretchier than your standard cotton tank top, but don’t overwhelm you. The square neckline is modern and flattering. And the best part is that they even come in a convenient 2-pack (at $36 for two, it’s a budget-friendly staple). Although there are certainly more luxurious options available on the market, see: The Rows $350 Frankie tankmy perfect summer tank top proves that you don’t have to spend a lot to be fashionable. And, like Riri or KKW, I wear them with just about everything, including under my dress shirts or blazers for work. Now it’s also time to find the right one for you. Below, shop 10 more tank tops perfect for summer. Dion Lee Tank Top with Safety Harness for Men Reformation Tasha women’s knit tank top K.ngsley Unisex Cutout Tank Top Loewe women’s embroidered ribbed tank top The Row Ladas rib knit tank top Toteme Compact Ribbed Tank Top Acne Studios men’s cotton jersey tank top Skims women’s cotton jersey tank top Hanes Men’s Cotton Tank Top (3 Pack) Wardrobe.NYC women’s white cotton tank top

