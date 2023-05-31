The 20 best looks from fashion critics at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival





After 12 glorious days and nights, the Cannes Film Festival ended on Saturday, but in an attempt to keep the magic of the festival going, I’ve put together a list of my Top 20 (because I can never do a Top 10) looks of the festival. Please share your favorites in the comments. A MASSIVE thank you to all of you who supported the site during Cannes. 20. Tye Sheridan in ZEGNA – ‘Black Flies’ Cannes Film Festival Photocall 19. Natalie Portman in Dior – May December Cannes Film Festival Photocall 18. Ramata-Toulaye SY In Chanel – Panel E Adama Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 17. Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Dolce & Gabbana – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Cannes Film Festival Photocall 16. Katherine Langford In Prada – Last Summer’s Cannes Film Festival Premiere 15. James Marsden in Thom Sweeney – amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 14. Gong Jun in Jason Wu Collection – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Cannes Film Festival Premiere 13. Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cannes Film Festival premiere 12. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Fendi Couture – Cannes Film Festival Premiere of Asteroid City 11. Coco Rocha to Gaurav Gupta Couture – amfAR gala Cannes 2023 10. Elle Fanning In Paco Rabanne – Cannes Film Festival 9. Catherine Zeta-Jones in Elie Saab Haute Couture – Cannes Film Festival Premiere and Opening Ceremony Jeanne du Barry 8. Natalie Portman in Dior – The Area of ​​Interest Cannes Film Festival Premiere 7. Jasmine Tookes In Eman Alajlan – Cannes Film Festival Premiere of Asteroid City 6. Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture – Bread and Roses Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 5. Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen – Cannes Film Festival Premiere and Opening Ceremony Jeanne du Barry 4. Viola Davis in Valentino Haute Couture – Monster Cannes Film Festival Premiere 3. Elaine Zhong Chuxi in Laurence Xu Couture – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Cannes Film Festival premiere 2. Fan Bingbing at Cheney Chan Couture – Warner Brothers Discovery Party & Fan Bingbing at Georges Hobeika Couture at Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony Premiere Elemental & Fan Bingbing at Chung Thanh Phong – Cannes Film Festival evening 1. Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture – May December Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival Facebook 4 pinterest 4 SHARES FTC Disclaimer: Keep in mind that I may receive commissions when you click on links and make purchases. However, this does not affect my reviews. Best Of, Cannes Film Festival

