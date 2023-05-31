Connect with us

The 20 best looks from fashion critics at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

 


After 12 glorious days and nights, the Cannes Film Festival ended on Saturday, but in an attempt to keep the magic of the festival going, I’ve put together a list of my Top 20 (because I can never do a Top 10) looks of the festival.

20. Tye Sheridan in ZEGNA – ‘Black Flies’ Cannes Film Festival Photocall

19. Natalie Portman in Dior – May December Cannes Film Festival Photocall

18. Ramata-Toulaye SY In Chanel – Panel E Adama Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

17. Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Dolce & Gabbana – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Cannes Film Festival Photocall

16. Katherine Langford In Prada – Last Summer’s Cannes Film Festival Premiere

15. James Marsden in Thom Sweeney – amfAR Gala Cannes 2023

14. Gong Jun in Jason Wu Collection – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Cannes Film Festival Premiere

13. Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cannes Film Festival premiere

12. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Fendi Couture – Cannes Film Festival Premiere of Asteroid City

11. Coco Rocha to Gaurav Gupta Couture – amfAR gala Cannes 2023

10. Elle Fanning In Paco Rabanne – Cannes Film Festival

9. Catherine Zeta-Jones in Elie Saab Haute Couture – Cannes Film Festival Premiere and Opening Ceremony Jeanne du Barry

8. Natalie Portman in Dior – The Area of ​​Interest Cannes Film Festival Premiere

7. Jasmine Tookes In Eman Alajlan – Cannes Film Festival Premiere of Asteroid City

6. Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture – Bread and Roses Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

5. Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen – Cannes Film Festival Premiere and Opening Ceremony Jeanne du Barry

4. Viola Davis in Valentino Haute Couture – Monster Cannes Film Festival Premiere

3. Elaine Zhong Chuxi in Laurence Xu Couture – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Cannes Film Festival premiere

2. Fan Bingbing at Cheney Chan Couture – Warner Brothers Discovery Party & Fan Bingbing at Georges Hobeika Couture at Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony Premiere Elemental & Fan Bingbing at Chung Thanh Phong – Cannes Film Festival evening

1. Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture – May December Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival