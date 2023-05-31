These are the biggest summer dress trends in 2023





Well, never say no to a nice dress, and that’s kind of the point. Our closets tend to be overstuffed, when we really only need a few basic styles to wear on a loop. After all, there’s a reason wardrobe essentials are, well, essential. Having the right summer dress pieces included makes life so much easier. So don’t worry about dressing up this summer with our definitive list of must-have summer dresses.





What makes a summer dress essential, in our humble opinion? First of all, he has to have the reach, baby. In other words, it should go from day to night or office to happy hour and beyond with just a few styling changes. And for the summer, it should also keep you cool. Synthetic fabrics that leave you sweaty, or worse, boggy, can show through until the temperatures drop. Finally, must-have summer dresses should be as stylish on their own as they are fully accessorized. They don’t always have to be easy to put on, but they should look effortless when you’re on the go, as these 12 chic and essential summer dresses prove.



A long crochet dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Maje long openwork knit dress$348 (originally $535.)

On the line between elevated and seriously sexy, a crochet maxi dress manages to be both sophisticated and a bit flirtatious, depending on how wide the weave or knit.



A denim dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Free People Picture Perfect Midi, $168.

A spaghetti strap maxi dress goes one step further in an unexpected fabric like denim. Look for denim made mostly of cotton so you don’t have to worry about overheating, and add denim accessories for an urban style or a cardigan for a more formal feel.



A nap dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Naia Hill House Nap Dress$150.

No matter where this summer takes you, trust us when we say you’ll want to bring a nap robe. Comfortable and versatile, it’s stylish enough to take on the holidays, but works just as well for a cozy day at home.







A floral mid-length dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Mila Sofia the Label Slip Midi Dress$370.

For a dress that works just as well at the office as it does at brunch, look no further than the floral midi dress. Whether you prefer to dress it up with vibrant pumps or sneakers, a floral midi goes the distance.



A romantic maxi dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Christine Alcalay Teresa dress in floral silk organza$675.

As in life, romance is all about when it comes to this style of summer dress. Romance can mean ruffles, a darling print or floaty chiffon fabric.



A sensual mini-dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Dress Nana Jacqueline Airina$498.

A mini dress is a must-have for evening events in the summer. Offset a sky-high hemline with romantic details like crystal embellishments or ruffled embroidery.



A sporty dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Savage x Fenty Xssential baby t-shirt dress$65.

If you love being active but are tired of bike shorts and separates, you’ll definitely want to add a sporty dress to your summer rotation. We love an above-the-knee hemline in a relaxed fit that’ll pair well with your favorite trainers.



A slip dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Provence Reformation Dress$278.

Whether you’re leaning into lingerie-inspired details or keeping things as minimal and streamlined as possible, a strappy dress is a must-have for summer. Contrary to popular belief, a strappy dress doesn’t have to have the thinnest spaghetti straps. Instead, the main element of this summer dress essential is how it falls and moves.



A shirt dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Dress Baum und Pferdgarten Alessi$259.

Don’t let the necklace fool you. Summer shirt dresses in silk, linen, or cotton are among the most comfortable styles, but the neckline offers a raised edge, so the look means business even if you barely feel buttoned up.



A ruffled mini dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Peony floral smocked dress$290.

For those days when you’re feeling moody, a mini steering wheel is the way to go. We love an alluring print and fitted bodice, especially for days off. Slip on an oversized button-up shirt and you’ll be perfectly comfortable on sweltering sidewalks and in air-conditioned indoor spaces.



A striped dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Hunter Bell Maxwell dress$495.

Perfectly in tune with the coastal aesthetic that’s rampant on TikTok, a striped cotton dress in cream and blue tones is perfect for summer vacations, from long weekends to 4th of July.







A linen dress Getty Images



Similar shop: Eliza Faulkner Tessa Dress in Lilac Linen$370.

Silhouettes aside, a linen dress is a staple in any summer wardrobe. We suggest ditching the idea that you can wear linen without it wrinkling and adopting a slightly wrinkled look. If you’re into wrinkles, try a long, loose skirt that’s naturally a little undone.

