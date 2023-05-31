How a homoerotic magazine revolutionized men’s fashion and our fantasies





Image Credit: “All Man: The International Male History”, Giant Pictures At the service of fashion, function and dashing photos spread, the men’s international catalog was so much more than a glossy advertising magazine selling men’s clothing. With the slogan “freedom for men”, the magazine changed the way the world viewed men’s fashion and style when it launched in the 70s. But perhaps more importantly for a significant portion of its audiencemen’s internationalThe titillating images of have provided a safe space to indulge in homoerotic fantasies, no doubt inspiring its fair share of sexual arousals over the decades. The surprising but true story of the catalog and its cultural imprint is told in the excellent documentary All Man: The International Male Historywho has spent the last year winning over audiences on the LGBTQ+ film festival circuit, but is ultimatelyFinally!hit some cinemas and digital VOD platforms so you can check it out for yourself. From filmmakers Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed, the nostalgic doc explores years of magazine history, from its founding in the 70s to the height of its popularity in the 90s, when it reached an estimated readership of three million each quarter. Told by screen hunk Matt Bomer, All the men brings together an exciting crowd of pundits and fans to weigh in (everyone from comedic scene-stealer Parvesh Cheena to style superstar Carson Kressley), plus former employees and models (including Madonna’s ex, Tony Ward) who share their experiences of working for and with the mag. And although he passed away at the end of 2020, All the men also features interviews with catalog founder Gene Burkard, whose rosy memories of this fairy tale come true give the doc a healthy dose of sweet nostalgia. Ahead of its June 6 digital release date, Weird is pleased to share an exclusive clip of All the menin which Burkard remembers how Playboy inspired his vision of men’s international: Trust us: this is a movie you’ll want to see on the biggest screen possible. With that in mind, the Alamo Drafthouse will host advanced screenings on Tuesday, June 5 in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and Austin.more details here. And, if you’re in NYC or LA, you’re in luck! After the following screenings, some All the menThe talented filmmakers of will be present for questions and answers moderated by yours trulythe editors of Weird. Come join us for these special engagements: Angels: Monday, June 5 @ 7 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse at DTLA Q&A to follow with directors/producers Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed. Moderated by Queerty’s Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz. Limited tickets available here. New York City: Monday, June 5 @ 7 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse in Manhattan Q&A will follow with composer Rod Thomas, aka musician Bright Light Bright Light. Moderated by INTO Associate Editor and Queerty contributor Joshua Mackey. Limited tickets available here. Angels: Sunday June 25 @ TBA time at Los Feliz 3, presented by the American Cinematheque Q&A to follow with directors/producers Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed. Moderated by Queerty’s Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz. Ticket information and more details to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.queerty.com/how-a-homoerotic-magazine-revolutionized-mens-fashion-and-our-fantasies-20230531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos