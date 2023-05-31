Pubgoer with moko shocked to learn he ‘didn’t follow dress code’

Caleb Robinson thinks his moko got him kicked out of a Timaru bar.John Bisset/Stuff

By Rachael Comer, Tips

Caleb Robinson is proud of his t moko and what his lines represent, now he’s calling for a better understanding of cultural tradition after he thinks it got him kicked out of a Timaru bar.

The tattoos on his face show who he is, signifying his family, his profession and the path he has traveled after drug addiction, said Robinson, Poutini Ngi Tahu.

But the former West Coast man, who moved to Timaru in January, says he was shocked after being kicked out of towns Old Bank Cafe and Bar just over a week ago after learning that he did not respect the dress code.

It comes just two years after Christchurch construction worker Jordon Rangitoheriri was asked to leave another Timaru bar because of his face tattoos. At the time, he too called for a better understanding of them.

Robinson said it was meant to be a fun outing to the pub to celebrate her brother’s 30th birthday on May 16.

Not being a drinker, Robinson said he gambled on the bar’s slot machines and staff passed by several times watching him.

He said he had never been to the facility before that day.

Receiving a win that required payment, Robinson approached a member of staff and said excuse me sir, I need payment.

He said you had to get out of here.

When Robinson asked why, he said he was told he didn’t follow the establishment’s dress code.

I asked him what it was, and he said you weren’t respecting the dress code anymore.

Robinson said he looked around and although he wasn’t in formal wear he was wearing a hat, a singlet and what he was wearing was not out of place compared to the others there- down.

He left the bar and his brother received his payment for him.

Caleb Robinson received his moko two and a half years ago. John Bisset / Stuff

Old Bank Cafe and Bar owner Bob Mason would not comment on the matter when contacted by Stuff.

Robinson said family members contacted the establishment for an explanation, and the responses they received left him certain that it was his moko that got him expelled.

If he had approached me and told me about it, it might have been a different outcome.

It was his attitude. It was horrible.

However, the incident didn’t change his attitude towards Timaru, instead saying that I would never go to that pub again.

Robinson received his moko two and a half years ago and said it was a special moment after overcoming drug addiction.

When I got clean and turned around, it was a symbol of me being the best version I could be.

Since then, he said he had been watched, but he thought it was mostly out of curiosity.

There are uncomfortable looks.

My thing is to be really nice to people, so they can see that I’m not scary.

He said education was the best way for people to understand his moko.

We understand the thinking of others.

It’s not about me, it’s about our young people who wanna wear it [a moko]so that he becomes an accepted part of society.

We should celebrate it.

He also encouraged anyone who saw him to stop and chat, as he was always happy to share any information regarding the tradition and its importance to him.