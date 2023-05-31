Obituary of Lauren Shanley | Fashion





Lauren Shanley, who died at the age of 66, was a pioneer of sustainable fashion, upcycling vintage fabrics to create vibrant new textiles, clothing and accessories. She came to the UK from her native New Zealand in 1985 but has yet to find her creative niche. London was the catalyst she needed. A self-taught artist, she set out to improve the sewing skills learned from her mother, as well as embroidery and appliqué techniques. Soon she was piecing together scraps of discarded material to create collages of flamboyant textures and colors. As she added them, these beautiful reworked textile panels turned into new wearable art garments. Her embellished fabrics became one-of-a-kind coats, wedding dresses, handbags and throw pillows. In 30 years, Lauren has attracted a mass of followers, mainly clients and collectors who have become firm friends. They felt empowered by Laurens’ bright and distinctive designs. Customers were visiting the Laurens studio/boutique – first at Gabriels Wharf on the south bank of the Thames where I first bought one of his pieces and then nearby in the Oxo Tower to buy a bespoke piece or buy something from display that they found they couldn’t live without. She has mounted fashion shows and exhibitions, given talks, hosted workshops and been featured in several craft publications. One of six children born to Molly (née Moses) and Reg Shanley, Lauren was born in Te Aroha, a town in the North Island, New Zealand, and grew up in rural Waihou. Her father ran his own barbershop and was later appointed Civil Defense Coordinator; As her children grew older, Molly started doing home catering and eventually took over a small cafe. After Te Aroha College, Lauren started an Early Childhood Education course at the University of Waikato. Deciding it wasn’t for her, in 1977 she took a job in Christchurch at a shelter for young women. Shortly after arriving, at a late-night cafe, she met Jim Marsh, who challenged her to a game of checkers. They married on Christmas Eve 1981 and decided to move to Australia, in search of work and adventure. Lauren took on a live-in nanny and a PA position in Sydney who offered them accommodation, while Jim settled into social work at an addictions ward. Lauren began taking various short courses in textiles and design, and eventually she and Jim saved enough to travel overland to Britain. They left in 1984 and arrived the following year. Lauren has transformed their home in Tanners Hill, Deptford, southeast London, into an energizing riot of color, painstakingly applying floor-to-ceiling broken porcelain mosaic and floral découpage to the boldly painted walls, inspired in part by a visit to the home of Frida Kahlos in Mexico. Always curious, Lauren traveled widely, collecting fabrics wherever she went. She has traveled to South America and India several times, and in 2006 volunteered for a brief period to work with a women’s cooperative in South Africa. Every morning the women would sing to her, which she found very moving, before they sat down to sew. Together they produced large-scale embroidery which was later sold for the benefit of women. Four years ago, Lauren was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, systemic sclerosis, which led her to develop fatal pulmonary arterial hypertension. Lauren is survived by Jim and his sisters, Joanne and Julie, and his brothers, Gary and Dale.

