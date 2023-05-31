Thom Browne will present his very first couture collection in Paris in July

This article first appeared on Fashion Show.

Almost a year ago, Thom Browne broke the internet or at least the fashion corner of it when he sent a parade of models on his Spring 2023 menswear show in Paris wearing tweed jockstraps under their micro-skirts and tailored shorts, Madonna blasting the speakers. Last week, it was revealed that the American designer and CFDA president would be absent from this upcoming men’s season in Paris, but that’s not the end of the story. Although Browne hasn’t quite promised an update on his viral jockstrap moment, he may have just outdone himself. The news is hell by presenting its new collection during the couture calendar in Paris date to come.

The unique tailoring special, which will have no seasonal nomenclature, will include both men’s and women’s clothing and kicks off Brownes’ 20th anniversary celebrations. “I’ve been showing my collection in Paris for 12 years, so I always think of tailoring as the ultimate challenge in quality, construction and design,” Browne said on a call. I strive to do this for every collection, and this being the 20th anniversary of the [brand], I thought it was a good time to celebrate that way. The looks will also be sold as couture. I can’t wait for people to come to the showroom after the show and tell this story and show how beautifully everything is done, added the designer.

Browne, of course, is no stranger to grand Parisian runway shows, haute couture fabrications or highly conceptual designs. His ready-to-wear runway collections, which are presented in campy theatrical shows (most of which last well beyond the usual eight minutes of traditional parades), are exercises in sartorial imagination. Whether it’s a cable knit tennis cardigan in an impressive spherical shape, a bustier constructed from a tailored jacket split down the middle with its shoulders as cups, or a optical illusion Hellenic sculpture column dress, Browne does not shy away from extravagant clothing concepts; so what will make this collection different? I don’t approach it much differently, other than making sure every idea and individual piece is worth showing off during that week, Browne said, out of respect for the timing and sewing advice, I want to m make sure they’re happy with the decision to invite me to show,” he said.

Thom Browne, spring 2023 ready-to-wear. Photo: Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com Thom Browne, ready-to-wear fall 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Thom Browne Thom Browne, spring 2022 ready-to-wear. Photo: Courtesy of Thom Browne

He won’t be the first American designer to appear on the couture calendar, but he will be the first to do so as president of the CFDA. I think, as president, it’s important for the world to see American design represented on all the different stages around the world. I have always approached my collections from a purely design point of view and however conceptual I wanted the ideas to be, it was never at the expense of quality. It’s important for the world to see us at this level, Browne said. We have good examples with Daniel [Roseberry] at Schiaparelli, and Ralph Rucci, who in the past has shown himself when sewing, added the designer, so there is a real quality and creativity that is represented by American design. It’s one of the most important things I want to represent in this couture collection.

Although Browne doesn’t say much about what we can expect from this collection, he did share what he’s looking forward to after two decades in the business. I’m not really one to look back I look more forward and I think we’ve all been really lucky where we are 20 years from now and how that’s just laid the groundwork for this that the next 20, 40, 60 years could and should be, he said, before putting on his president’s hat and sharing some advice: I think it’s important that anyone who has started their own collection, has an approach to long term to create what will be the next generation of design. That’s what I think of when I think of those 20 years, laying the groundwork for what’s to come.