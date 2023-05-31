Fashion
Thom Browne will present his very first couture collection in Paris in July
This article first appeared on Fashion Show.
Almost a year ago, Thom Browne broke the internet or at least the fashion corner of it when he sent a parade of models on his Spring 2023 menswear show in Paris wearing tweed jockstraps under their micro-skirts and tailored shorts, Madonna blasting the speakers. Last week, it was revealed that the American designer and CFDA president would be absent from this upcoming men’s season in Paris, but that’s not the end of the story. Although Browne hasn’t quite promised an update on his viral jockstrap moment, he may have just outdone himself. The news is hell by presenting its new collection during the couture calendar in Paris date to come.
The unique tailoring special, which will have no seasonal nomenclature, will include both men’s and women’s clothing and kicks off Brownes’ 20th anniversary celebrations. “I’ve been showing my collection in Paris for 12 years, so I always think of tailoring as the ultimate challenge in quality, construction and design,” Browne said on a call. I strive to do this for every collection, and this being the 20th anniversary of the [brand], I thought it was a good time to celebrate that way. The looks will also be sold as couture. I can’t wait for people to come to the showroom after the show and tell this story and show how beautifully everything is done, added the designer.
Browne, of course, is no stranger to grand Parisian runway shows, haute couture fabrications or highly conceptual designs. His ready-to-wear runway collections, which are presented in campy theatrical shows (most of which last well beyond the usual eight minutes of traditional parades), are exercises in sartorial imagination. Whether it’s a cable knit tennis cardigan in an impressive spherical shape, a bustier constructed from a tailored jacket split down the middle with its shoulders as cups, or a optical illusion Hellenic sculpture column dress, Browne does not shy away from extravagant clothing concepts; so what will make this collection different? I don’t approach it much differently, other than making sure every idea and individual piece is worth showing off during that week, Browne said, out of respect for the timing and sewing advice, I want to m make sure they’re happy with the decision to invite me to show,” he said.
He won’t be the first American designer to appear on the couture calendar, but he will be the first to do so as president of the CFDA. I think, as president, it’s important for the world to see American design represented on all the different stages around the world. I have always approached my collections from a purely design point of view and however conceptual I wanted the ideas to be, it was never at the expense of quality. It’s important for the world to see us at this level, Browne said. We have good examples with Daniel [Roseberry] at Schiaparelli, and Ralph Rucci, who in the past has shown himself when sewing, added the designer, so there is a real quality and creativity that is represented by American design. It’s one of the most important things I want to represent in this couture collection.
Although Browne doesn’t say much about what we can expect from this collection, he did share what he’s looking forward to after two decades in the business. I’m not really one to look back I look more forward and I think we’ve all been really lucky where we are 20 years from now and how that’s just laid the groundwork for this that the next 20, 40, 60 years could and should be, he said, before putting on his president’s hat and sharing some advice: I think it’s important that anyone who has started their own collection, has an approach to long term to create what will be the next generation of design. That’s what I think of when I think of those 20 years, laying the groundwork for what’s to come.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/thom-browne-to-show-first-ever-couture-collection-in-paris-this-july
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY (Fireworks) Tickets, Sat, 17 Jun 2023 at 8:00 PM
- Thom Browne will present his very first couture collection in Paris in July
- Google has officially ended support for the first generation Chromecast
- The geometry of the human brain shapes its function
- China: Xi Jinping urges national defenses to prepare for worst-case scenario
- Blurring the line between Australian diplomacy and Indian domestic politics – The Diplomat
- Greenwood Pride Festival returns for biggest year yet
- Watch live today and get time
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Independent Science and ViewPlus Technologies Partner to Develop Science Access Tools for Students with Blindness and Low Vision
- The refinery was ignited after a suspected drone attack inside the Russian border
- Can I safely get the benefits of vitamin D from the sun?