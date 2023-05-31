Review: ‘Ted Lasso’ Ends Heartwarmingly With a Perfect ‘Pitch’ Finale

After saying goodbye to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” last Friday and “Succession” and “Barry” on Sunday night, it’s time…

WTOP’s Jason Fraley reviews the finale of “Ted Lasso”

After saying goodbye to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Last Friday and Succession” and “Barry” Sunday night, it’s time to say goodbye to “Ted Lasso” Wednesday or should we say “So Long, Farewell”.

That’s the title of the series finale, which dropped at midnight on Apple TV+, which means some people have been staying up late to watch it and are dragging their queues at work right now, while others fans relish it to watch when they get home.

I was an old timer, so let’s just say I have more coffee in my veins right now than popcorn butter. Don’t worry, I won’t spoil anything for you, except to say that, for me, it was a perfect ending.

I was admittedly apprehensive during the opening scene, fearing that the writers had lazily taken the low-hanging fruit of a subplot they had cleverly avoided all along (that would have ruin the whole series). Luckily, the writing team had a head start on the viewers, laughing along with us.

The rest was everything you could expect from a sitcom finale with satisfyingly but unexpectedly wrapped character arcs. Nate’s redemption arc. The bromance of Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent. The Rebecca and Keeley friendship. Rebecca and Ted’s employer-employee respect. Ted’s long-awaited homecoming.

The on-pitch action of the big game between AFC Richmond and West Ham was the thrilling highlight of all football footage so far. It’s hard to write an underdog sports finish that’s triumphant (“Major League” winning on a bunt) yet realistic (“Rocky” going the distance in loss), but “Ted Lasso” threads the needle for the best of two worlds. There is even an American football fan who makes fun of European football, for feeling left out.

He had all the equipment. Just as ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ ended with ‘It’s A Long Way To Tipperary’ and ‘Seinfeld’ gave us Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’, ‘Ted Lasso’ book ‘Father and Son’ by Cat Stevens, this which is pretty perfect when you think about it. More importantly, the finale drops several lines of laughter out loud (I snorted at some Broadway musical jokes). Heck, there’s even a hint of potential spinoff that I would 100% watch.

Your reaction to the finale will surely depend on your overall view of the third and final season. I clearly disagree with the critics who have (unfairly) ravaged this season. Somehow it’s become cool for critics to hate Ted on the way out, revealing a cynical groupthink that may be a function of watching episode forward screens months ago, rather than to experience it week after week like normal humans. with beating hearts.

It’s blasphemous that Season 2 has the highest score from Rotten Tomatoes critics (98%) compared to Season 1 (92%) and Season 3 (80%). In my eyes, Season 1 was clearly the best of the bunch, with a refreshing optimism and a cohesive closure that could have ended there as a standalone entity and I would have liked it.

While I enjoyed the dark, introspective nature of Season 2 with Ted’s panic attacks and therapy sessions, let’s call it the “Empire Strikes Back” of this sitcom saga, it sadly became too much. edgy for its own good with an awkward romantic subplot that felt like it was progressive when really it was regressive (and a dismissable offense), not to mention several standalone tangent episodes that won over moviegoers but likely alienated audiences.

Many of those same critics who adored the first two seasons destroyed the third season from the get-go, almost out of spite. I agree that Season 3 spun its wheels for the first five episodes with the artificial arrival of the divine “Soccer God” Zava, which proved to be a distraction for the on-screen crew and writers. off screen. However, after the team took a well-deserved trip to Amsterdam, I found the last seven episodes wonderful.

Episode 6 (“Sunflowers”) gave us Ted’s “Total Football” epiphany and Rebecca’s cute houseboat encounter; Episode 7 (“The Ropes That Bind Us”) saw Keeley fending off Jack’s love bombardment; Episode 8 (“We’ll Never Have Paris”) proved Keeley’s feminism by not apologizing for a leaked video; and episode 9 (“La Locker Room Aux Folles”) saw Colin come out of the closet, revealing that Isaac wasn’t mad that he was gay, but that he hadn’t told her.

This kind of social progress is easy for coastal critics to take for granted. If you’re trapped in the Twitter bubble churning out copies for esteemed publications in New York or Los Angeles, these social themes don’t seem as progressive because you’re already past that, and good for you, but that’s a big deal. huge progress for the masses at home who have never seen a show with macho athletes getting in touch with their feelings like Diamond Dogs.

It’s important for everyday people to see Rebecca calling Rupert’s “Super League” boys club in episode 10 (“International Break”), stymieing her ex-husband’s advances after a food fight in the meeting room. Likewise, it’s good for all of us to see Beard give Nate a second chance in episode 11 (“Mom City”), revealing that Ted showed him similar grace after he stole his car years ago. Forgiveness is not only divine; it’s the Ted Lasso way.

And so, forgive the critics who hit on season 3 and its perfect finale. It’s the closest thing to a heartwarming TV sitcom finale in today’s cynical world. There are a lot of shows with brains (“Succession”) but not enough with heart (“Ted Lasso”), so courage comes in honoring them as well (yes, that’s a shameless reference to the “Magician of Oz”, but Coach Ted himself loved such tributes on his own trip back to Kansas).

Thank you, “Ted Lasso,” for comforting us during a depressing pandemic. Thank you, “Ted Lasso”, for being the antidote to our jaded world. And thank you, “Ted Lasso,” for teaching us all an important lesson: “It’s not about me. It never was.

