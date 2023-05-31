Fashion
Mom enraged after Photoshops daughter’s white dress married to blue
A bride has described her sister-in-law’s anger after she asked her wedding photographer to alter her niece’s ‘inappropriate’ white dress to appear light blue in photos.
A Reddit user named u/DesignedBasic shared the story on Monday in a post that received more than 2,600 comments.
In the post, the Reddit user describes how she had just celebrated her “dream wedding” and her big day went “without a hitch” except for the fact that her 16-year-old niece decided to wear white at the ceremony.
The Reddit user claims her niece wore a white lace dress to her wedding, going against the age-old tradition that only the bride can wear white on her big day.
According to traditional wedding dress codes, it is often frowned upon for any guest other than the bride to wear white during the ceremony.
The Reddit user described her niece’s dress as not only white, but also extremely bridal in appearance.
She claims: ‘It was a knee-length white lace dress. She even wore lace gloves up to her elbows! Honestly, it looked like a wedding dress.
The bride chose to ignore her niece’s white dress on her wedding day. However, when she received the first photos from her wedding photographer, she was devastated by her niece’s outfit in the pictures.
“I didn’t tell her or her parents (my brother and sister-in-law) at the time, and did my best to ignore her,” the Reddit user explains.
“But when I received the first drafts from our photographer, I couldn’t stand it when I saw her in her white dress standing next to me.”
When her husband saw how distressed his wife was, the couple decided to pay extra for their wedding photographer to alter his niece’s dress to a light blue color instead. And the Reddit user says she was thrilled with the Photoshopped wedding photos.
“My husband saw how upset I was and suggested that we pay extra to have my nieces dress up in Photoshop in light blue. We thought about it and since we had a little budget left, we went started,” she explains.
“Well, last week we got the final photos back and they looked great! I could barely tell my niece was originally wearing white, and she still looked really beautiful.
Accused of having “humiliated the body” of her niece
However, when the bride posted some of the final wedding photos on social media, her sister-in-law – who was the niece’s mother – was furious at the decision to photoshop her daughter’s white dress without the parents’ consent. parents.
“I posted some of the photos on social media, and my sister-in-law messaged me and was angry that I Photoshopped my niece without checking her (my sister-in-law) first,” said said the Reddit user.
“She accused me of thinking my niece was ugly and embarrassing her. To be clear, I didn’t photoshop her body, only the color of her dress and gloves.
“I don’t think I’m wrong”
The bride then asked users on Reddit if she had done wrong with her Photoshop request and if she deserved the backlash from her sister-in-law.
She says, “I don’t think I’m wrong, but this situation is stressing me out.”
Reddit users overwhelmingly supported the bride’s editing decision and understood her desire that no other guests wear white in their wedding photos.
“If she [the sister-in-law] didn’t want the dress altered, she shouldn’t have let her daughter attend a wedding in a white lace dress! The nerve of this woman,” one person comments.
Other Reddit users said the bride had the right to edit anything she wanted in her wedding photos: “It’s not her [sister-in-law’s] photos and not its appeal to Photoshopping.
Other Reddit users said they would have expected their wedding photographer to alter a guest’s white dress as a matter of course: “Would a self-respecting wedding photographer put a young 16 in a white dress next to the bride?”
The ethics of Photoshopping other people’s images has become a much-discussed topic. PetaPixel previously reported on whether it’s ethical to alter a guest’s pink hair in wedding photos.
Picture credits: Photos licensed via Depositphotos.
