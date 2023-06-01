Nordstrom Half-Year Sale 2023: Top 20 Deals





It’s not hard to see why so many of us instantly think of Nordström when you’re looking to cross someone off our gift list, treat yourself to a trendy new designer bag or stock up on home essentials. Luckily, the retailer is slashing prices by up to 60% on nearly 30,000 items in honor of their Semi-annual sale (where does the time go?), making all your favorite brands even more accessible. Looking to add something special to your basket just before summer? We’ve rounded up the best deals Nordstrom has to offer today from editor- and tester-approved labels like Mac, Le Creuset, Casper, Skims and more. Find us a more functional dress for the summer and be patient. Available in black or white, this partially lined cotton dress balances a structured bodice against an airy skirt and flattering sweetheart neckline for a fuss-free attire option whether you’re picnicking, lounging by the the pool or picking up fresh produce at the farmer’s market. Uggs aren’t just a winter staple anymore thanks to these comfy open-toed slippers, you’ll be dipping your feet in the brand’s signature genuine sheepskin all year round. We were obsessed with all things Skims for its fit-for-everyone mandate and luxurious fabrics. This plush velor robe with a shawl collar and removable belt available in three neutral shades is the perfect form of self-care and at 50% off, you can’t go wrong. The perfect denim shorts do not exist. With their relaxed loose fit, rolled hems and flattering high waist, these Topshop shorts are sure to be repeated all summer long. Between its delicate feathered trim, summer-ready pale pink hue, and on-trend halter neckline, this adorable ribbed mini will be on repeat all summer long. Take poolside fashion to the next level with one of our favorite slides recommended by experts and editors. They’re simple to style, come with the brand’s Cloudfoam Plus padding to absorb shock and feel as buoyant as a pool float under your feet. Whether you opt for the burgundy, blue or gray tie-dye colourway, this stretchy performance tee with moisture-wicking fabric adds both functionality and a nostalgic vibe to your summer style. This short sleeve button up with classic stripes is the perfect way to keep the late night breeze off your shoulders while adding visual appeal to an otherwise simple outfit. Between its trendy quilted cotton and its polyester material, its buttoned crew neck for impromptu ventilation and its kangaroo pocket to store your hands or your personal effects, this LL Bean sweatshirt hits all the notes. ‘Tis the season to stock your closet with swimwear you can take from the beach to the boardwalk. Our experts are now loving them at 40% off for their built-in party vibe and quick-drying fabric. As a mini version of our all-time favorite Dutch oven, this heirloom-worthy cookware will have you cooking gourmet meals any night of the week with its evenly heat-distributed cast iron and domed lid that traps steam for a mouth. watering result. If, like the rest of us, you get hot while you sleep, you’ll love our expert-tested favorite cooling sheets in super-soft 300-thread-count organic cotton and breathable percale weave. Available in white and dreamy grey, you’ll have no problem matching them with the rest of your bedroom decor. You know and love their bracelets, and now it’s time to add Power Ring brands to the cart, currently 50% off. The 10-pound wide ring made of non-slip silicone and recycled steel allows you to perform more than 75 movements. Out of everything our Underscored readers bought last year, these super soft and absorbent bath towels were some of your favorites. Now you can grab the good things in Ivory at 45% off. GreenPan makes our favorite eco-friendly fry pan because its ceramic coating is made from sand that won’t release toxic fumes into your food and its non-stick construction makes cleanup a breeze. This set of two frying pans means double the fun in the kitchen. Build your skincare arsenal from scratch or add to your existing list with this comprehensive set of goodies like the editors favorite liquid face wash, clarifying lotion and moisturizer in full and travel sizes. Here, you get it all for nearly half its $107 retail value. It’s no secret that our eyebrows are the foundation of any makeup routine. Keep them luscious with this brow-enhancing serum made with proteins, peptides, essential oils and vitamins that work to fill in your brows in as little as a month. Between all that dancing at summer festivals, weddings, and time in the sun, you’ll need this reliable setting powder to keep your makeup looking as good all night as it did when you put it on. You don’t have to be gluten-free to enjoy the delicious look of It Cosmetics lipsticks. This plumping collagen trio is perfect for reapplying on the go, whether you’re looking to keep it subtle or go bold for a serious statement. Instead of investing in two products, grab this budget-friendly powder and blush duo in bronze and coral tones that’s sure to deliver a gorgeous sunless glow to your cheeks. The best part? It comes in an adorable limited edition floral and polka dot casserole and is now 40% off.

