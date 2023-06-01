Fashion
Fashion startup By Rotation wants to help you rent out your wardrobe
By Rotation, a UK-based clothing rental app, hopes to eliminate the need for fast fashion by making peer-to-peer clothing rental mainstream in the US.
The startup expanded to the United States in May. By Rotation aims to increase usage in New York this year before expanding to two other major US cities next year.
By Rotation may look like another rental service like Rent the Runway, Armoire or Nuuly, but its founder and CEO Eshita Kabra-Davies is quick to point out that its peer-to-peer structure is more like cost-saving companies. sharing like Airbnb. and Uber.
By Rotation has taken a social media-like approach to growing its community of lenders and renters by encouraging dialogue and giving users the option to receive notifications when their favorite lenders list new items.
Individual users decide if they want to ship their items to users in other states. Some will only offer hyperlocal van rentals.
“The vision is really to be able to walk three blocks and get a rental, even at the last minute, because you have a few lenders in your area who are the same size as you, and we’ve seen that happen in London before. .,” Kabra-Davies said.
By Rotation Founder and CEO, Eshita Kabra-Davies
Source: By rotation
The digital fashion rental market is expected to more than double in value, from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $2.8 billion by 2030, according to data from Verified Market Research. Meanwhile, online resale is expected to reach $38 billion by 2027, according to ThredUp’s 2023 Resale Report.
Despite the expected growth, online fashion rental and resale has proven to be a tough business, especially on Wall Street. The challenges came in part because many in the space hold a lot of inventory and spend a lot of money doing it.
Shares of Rent the Runway, ThredUp and The RealReal have all fallen around 90% since the companies went public. The three companies have not yet become profitable.
By Rotation does not have a single item listed on its platform, making it a benchmark among other major rental and resale players in the United States. Instead, inventory and listings come from people using the app. Kabra-Davies describes it as a “very profitable business model” that is “completely different from what the incumbents are doing in the United States”
“Nobody does what we do,” says Kabra-Davies. “We don’t need to sell. We don’t need to tell people, for example, please list your items, we’ll give you money for it; neither do we need to purchase items to build up this supply.”
In the UK, By Rotation has over 330,000 registered users with over 68,000 listings. US users have already listed more than 1,800 items in at least 15 states, according to Kabra-Davies.
Growth happens organically, she said. The startup plans to begin marketing in the United States this summer.
As the app grows, the startup is taking steps to ensure renters are trustworthy and lenders’ items are protected from damage. For example, a new user cannot rent an item with a retail value over $1,000 through the app until they have completed several other low-priced rentals and have been reviewed and assessed for these rentals.
By Rotation uses smart pricing to help lenders determine listing fees. It recommends that the daily rental fee for each item be about 3% to 5% of the item’s retail value, Kabra-Davies said.
By Rotation has not publicly shared its valuation, but is actively seeking new investors for its third round of funding. The company has raised $3.8 million in previous rounds, according to Kabra-Davies.
Although it is in the early stages of its fundraising, the company is on track to be profitable by the spring of 2025, according to Kabra-Davies.
Randi Wood, a Los Angeles-area renter who uses By Rotation to lend items from her small business, Entre Nous Showroom, recently rented a dress from By Rotation for a trip to Mexico. She described her experience as “really great” and said she appreciates how the user-managed app generates interactions.
“The person I was renting the dress from, she was very communicative, and it was like, right away, we were having a two-way conversation,” Wood said.
“Racist and broken” system
The desire to create something different drove Kabra-Davies to her business in the first place. The idea for By Rotation first came to her in late 2018, when she was planning her honeymoon in Rajasthan, the northern Indian state where she was born and emigrated from.
“I wanted to wear beautiful clothes on my holiday and thought about renting, but there was no kind of digital fashion rental player here in the UK or even in Europe,” he said. she declared. “I started thinking about how I just wanted to reach out to all these women we see on social media, who seem to wear one outfit once and never do it again.”
Kabra-Davies admits the concept of reaching out to someone unsolicited to borrow her clothes is a little weird, so she did what a lot of people do. She bought some new outfits to wear on her vacation.
But these outfits took on new meaning once they arrived in India a few months later.
“There was a lot of textile waste. And I couldn’t help but think that I was probably part of that problem. I had bought some new clothes for this vacation, and I wasn’t sure I liked it. that I was wearing,” she said.
Kabra-Davies was deeply concerned about how one of her passions was hurting people in the country where she was born. In fact, a new report from the European Environment Agency has found that 90% of Europe’s used clothing and textile waste ends up in Africa and Asia.
“It was just kind of racist and broken,” she said. “I was investing in all these beautiful clothes. It was actually very problematic for the whole world in terms of the climate crisis.”
Shortly after returning from the trip, while still working in investor relations at Marathon Asset Management in London, she decided she wanted to merge her corporate experience with her love of fashion and her newfound concerns. about the unintended consequences of fast fashion. So she started By Rotation as a side business.
The app officially launched in the UK in October 2019, around six months after By Rotation was established, and Kabra-Davies moved into running her new business full-time.
A lean economic model
As By Rotation gains a foothold in the US market, Kabra-Davies hopes the low-cost business model can give it more room to grow and give the startup an edge over its established competitors.
Martha Petrocheilos, a New York-based lender, said she uses By Rotation because it has “the latest and greatest in fashion.” In the past, she said, she tried Rent the Runway but found she had “very old inventory,” which she attributes to the business”[holding] inventory as opposed to individual lenders. »
The lack of inventory also makes By Rotation more sustainable and helps keep clothes from ending up in landfills.
Esther Gross holds one of her dresses for rent on By Rotation.
Source: Esther Gross
Esther Gross is still setting up her By Rotation closet in New York, but has experience using the app from previously living in the UK. She compares renting out items from her wardrobe to “a new class of investment asset”.
Gross launched a spreadsheet to track the retail cost and rental revenue of each item in his digital closet. ‘There were four items where I recovered the full price in the UK and then there were seven more where I recovered over 50% of the price,’ she said.
Over time, that income became her shopping budget, and she “never bought more than I made on By Rotation.”
It’s By Rotation’s lean business model that’s grabbing the attention of competitors.
The startup has “essentially no acquisition costs,” said Kabra-Davies, who also said she’s been approached by at least two public companies in the rental and resale space.
One of the companies “reviewed our application as well as our documents,” she said. Kabra-Davies has met each other at least once.
When asked if she was willing to sell her business, she replied, “There’s a price for everything, but I’d like to see the ‘BYRO’ ticker.”
