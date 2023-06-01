Marlo Hampton Wears Sheer Halter Dress: Photos





If there’s one thing, Marlo Hampton constantly nails her stunningly elegant dress on the Gram. In April,The Real Housewives of AtlantaThe actor celebrated spring in a gorgeous dusty rose midi dress by Zimmermann ($1,600) that featured gorgeous floral detailing on the straps. Later that month, Marlo sizzled in a sexy black faux leather maxi dress from Naked Wardrobe ($180), teaming the skintight style with chunky silver dog collars and shiny blonde braids. How to watch Show The Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo Sundays at 8/7c and the next day Peacock. catch up Bravo app. More recently, Marlo opted for an almost completely transparent dress, stopping us in our scrolls. Marlo wears a sheer halter dress and thong underwear Good body, good fit, about to get you on the plane! Marlo cleverly captioned a series of Instagram photos from May 30 in which she rocked the see-through sheath up to her ankle. The dress had a halter neckline top, was covered in black polka dot embroidery, and featured black lining at the top and sides. Marlo paired the smoldering style with classic Gucci black tulle gloves with the GG logo motif ($640) and wore glam peach-bronze shimmer by Tim Clark and elegant straight strandsAmar Miller(stylized bySharday via Smith). She kept the translucent and black vibes with her shoes, which had transparent straps on her toes, black heels and black ankle strap buckles. Marlos Season 15 Cast Photo Dress Of course, the sexy Marlos dress made us think of another recent fashion moment that turned heads for the boutique owner: her photo look from Season 15. The style maven showed off her sartorial sensibility in head-to-toe glamor for the occasion, wearing a metallic gold strapless dress with black horizontal stripes from Balmain ($3,095). She teamed the stunning dress with some stunning accessories, including several gold and transparent bracelets from Cartier and Alexis Bittar, as well as gold rings and a gold choker from Solch which wrapped around her neck in a style snake. Marlo topped off her golden goddess vibes with glittery gold strappy heels by Giuseppe Zanotti ($950). Marlos Fashion Career and Business Honestly, I wasn’t surprised by Marlos’ always stylish Instagram posts, given his love of fashion.Andher involvement in the fashion world. Talk withvoguein 2022, Marlo shared his inspiration for the launchThe Archivea fashion showroom with over 5,000 luxury designer items available for hire. One day I was [lying] thinking, what am I going to do? I think maybe I’m a full-time mum, Marlo explained of her role as tutor to her two nephews, Michael and William. I had all these clothes upstairs. I knew I wasn’t selling them on eBay, but I had to take care of these boys. At first I was like, OK, maybe you should sell them. But then immediately I said, there’s no way I can sell them. I kept thinking this was my first dress from Paris that I bought 10 years ago. There’s no way I can sell this or that PVC bag that no one can get. It’s like $10,000 or $11,000. So as I was [lying] down I said I will open a showroom where you can rent these clothes.

