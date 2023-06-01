Fashion
Why do some men dress so terribly?
There’s no punching about it. Most guys don’t have a clue how to dress. Even among teenagers, there is often a surprising lack of interest in fashion. At this point, we’ve seen it all. Horribly mismatched color outfits, skinny jeans that haven’t seen laundry in weeks, hoodies with sandals and other dastardly decisions made at the expense of her appearance. We can’t help but wonder: are these failed attempts at fashion? Or rather a reluctance to make efforts on your look?
Most attribute it to the old indifference of men to their appearance. While it’s quite common for girls to care about fashion, the same can’t be said for men. It is unfortunate that what gave rise to this culture was the oppressive social pressure on women to dress in a way that appealed to the male gaze and to look “presentable”.
An unfortunate by-product is that there is a huge disparity between the number of compliments men receive about their attire and women. After all, if you’re not encouraged to dress up, why bother? You slip into your new Converse, don bold rings, and don your best jacket to hang out with The Boys, only to be greeted with dry, lifeless “beautiful shoes.”
Since it’s not common to appreciate men’s outfits, we tend to be a bit clueless when it comes to fashion. Not just in terms of what we think other people would like, but also what we think we want to look like.
Some boys have a strictly utilitarian view. According to them, it’s absolutely useless to dress up for a bunch of strangers. Of course, it would be absurd and superficial to do so. For those with this perspective, it’s probably never happened that people who put work into their outfits aren’t just doing it for the validation of people they don’t know. There’s the slightest chance that it might be a form of self-expression. Maybe there’s a lot of satisfaction in dressing just for yourself.
Others might say that obsessing over what you wear is an inherently feminine trait.
“Why should I, a man, worry about things as feminine as the color of my shoes? Who has time for that?”
Instead, men should spend all their time hitting the gym, hunting boars, supporting their families, and jumping away from cool explosions. If taking ten minutes to think about what to wear for the day is enough to threaten someone’s masculinity, some things might be worth reevaluating.
The moment we stop boxing ourselves, the possibilities begin to open up. We shouldn’t need external factors to feel good about how we look.
Wearing clothes that you like to see yourself in is a way of expressing yourself. It is a projection of your personality. It tells people about your sense of style and might even leave a lasting impression. When you wear something that represents you, it can give you newfound confidence. It can even give you the boost that makes it a bit easier to conquer the world around you.
Rishi’s chronic procrastination ruins his life. Send him more things to procrastinate with at: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/shout/news/why-do-some-men-dress-so-terribly-3334356
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fouchier and Budde earn ITA Men’s Tennis Regional Awards
- Why do some men dress so terribly?
- Stock market today: Wall Street plummets along with markets around the world
- THINK Surgical’s TMINI Miniature Robotic System Developed with Sagentia Innovation Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
- Chinese Xi Jinping calls for greater state control over AI to counter dangerous storms | China
- “Indian economy’s growth rate underscores its resilience in the face of global challenges,” says PM Modi
- FACT CHECK: Is it true that President Joko Widodo took this action against PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri?
- Toyota’s first electric vehicle made in the United States is planned for Kentucky | Business
- Jury finds ‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson guilty of 2 counts of rape in new trial where Scientology played key role
- Microsoft’s data analysis platform ‘Fabric’ announces unified price, puts pressure on Google and Amazon
- FlyExclusive select Gogo Avance upgrade on 40 aircraft
- Witch trials: Women accused of being ‘agents of Satan’ – BBC News