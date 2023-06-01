Why do some men dress so terribly?

There’s no punching about it. Most guys don’t have a clue how to dress. Even among teenagers, there is often a surprising lack of interest in fashion. At this point, we’ve seen it all. Horribly mismatched color outfits, skinny jeans that haven’t seen laundry in weeks, hoodies with sandals and other dastardly decisions made at the expense of her appearance. We can’t help but wonder: are these failed attempts at fashion? Or rather a reluctance to make efforts on your look?

Most attribute it to the old indifference of men to their appearance. While it’s quite common for girls to care about fashion, the same can’t be said for men. It is unfortunate that what gave rise to this culture was the oppressive social pressure on women to dress in a way that appealed to the male gaze and to look “presentable”.

An unfortunate by-product is that there is a huge disparity between the number of compliments men receive about their attire and women. After all, if you’re not encouraged to dress up, why bother? You slip into your new Converse, don bold rings, and don your best jacket to hang out with The Boys, only to be greeted with dry, lifeless “beautiful shoes.”

Since it’s not common to appreciate men’s outfits, we tend to be a bit clueless when it comes to fashion. Not just in terms of what we think other people would like, but also what we think we want to look like.

Some boys have a strictly utilitarian view. According to them, it’s absolutely useless to dress up for a bunch of strangers. Of course, it would be absurd and superficial to do so. For those with this perspective, it’s probably never happened that people who put work into their outfits aren’t just doing it for the validation of people they don’t know. There’s the slightest chance that it might be a form of self-expression. Maybe there’s a lot of satisfaction in dressing just for yourself.

Others might say that obsessing over what you wear is an inherently feminine trait.

“Why should I, a man, worry about things as feminine as the color of my shoes? Who has time for that?”

Instead, men should spend all their time hitting the gym, hunting boars, supporting their families, and jumping away from cool explosions. If taking ten minutes to think about what to wear for the day is enough to threaten someone’s masculinity, some things might be worth reevaluating.

The moment we stop boxing ourselves, the possibilities begin to open up. We shouldn’t need external factors to feel good about how we look.

Wearing clothes that you like to see yourself in is a way of expressing yourself. It is a projection of your personality. It tells people about your sense of style and might even leave a lasting impression. When you wear something that represents you, it can give you newfound confidence. It can even give you the boost that makes it a bit easier to conquer the world around you.

Rishi’s chronic procrastination ruins his life. Send him more things to procrastinate with at: [email protected]