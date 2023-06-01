Coca-Cola Funds LGBTQ Youth Event at Smithsonian Featuring Indigiqueer Fashion





The Coca-Cola Foundation is funding an event for LGBTQ youth at the Smithsonians National Museum of the American Indian featuring “Indigiqueer” fashion designers. The online event this Thursday hosted by the Washington, DC museum, titled “Youth in Action: Wearing Our PRIDE,” will feature the co-founders of fashion brand Indi City and other Indigenous fashion designers. “Fashion is often used to confirm identities, challenge social structures and display personalities. Discover the joy of fashion in our conversation celebrating PRIDE month,” reads the description of the event on the Smithsonian’s website. “Program generously supported by The Coca Cola Foundation,” he added. BELK SELLING TRANSGENDER PRIDE SHIRTS FOR TODDLERS: SO HAPPY TO BE ME Panelists will include Angel Aubichon and Alex Manitopyes, who are described as “Indigiqueer” designers who create fashion accessories “inspired by their ancestral roots”. “In 2017, they became the first global Indigenous designers to incorporate wearable technology into traditional badges,” reads the Smithsonian’s description. “Their first piece, a traditional women’s outfit called The Matriarch Speaks, was exhibited in Calgary, Ottawa and Shenzhen, China.” Panelists will also include Sean Snyder and Adrian Stevens, who are described as “professional two-spirit artists and cultural consultants” based near Las Vegas. The discussion will be moderated by Vogue style writer Christian Allaire, who grew up on the Nipissing First Nation reserve in Ontario, Canada, according to the event description. Allaire is featured in a video preview of the event saying he doesn’t like leaving the house without wearing at least “a piece of pearls.” “I’ve always worked with beads every day of my life, 365 days a year,” he says in the video. Thursday’s event is part of the museum’s “Youth in Action: Conversations about Our Future” series, which features “young Indigenous activists and changemakers from across the Western Hemisphere working for equity and justice. for Indigenous Peoples,” the website reads. A spokesperson for the museum told Fox News Digital that the Coca-Cola Foundation is funding “the entire series.” Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, a conservative-leaning nonprofit, said companies like Coca-Cola needed to “get out of politics”. “Coca-Cola has a long track record of waking up to cover up its misdeeds, which include links to slave labor in China and its contribution to the growth of childhood obesity, so it’s no surprise that they’re pushing this latest campaign targeting children on the progressive ideological agenda,” Hild told Fox News Digital. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Instead of focusing on their customers, they are sponsoring pride events for young people. It’s time for companies to get out of the political game and put the focus back on producing quality goods and services for consumers. “, did he declare. Coca-Cola did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

