A Disneyland Cast Member Appears To Dress In Drag To Welcome The Kids To The Bibbidi Bobbidi Shop

A Disneyland cast member was filmed greeting young children and their parents at the Bibbidi Bobbidi store at the theme park in Anaheim, California.

The video was originally shared on TikTok by user Kourtnifaber.

In the video, the Disneyland actor greets a young girl, saying, “My name is Nick. I am one of the Fairy Godmother’s apprentices. I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.

RELATED: Legal analyst says recent comments by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Igers have massive implications that could include criminal penalties, billions of dollars at stake

As explained by the official site of Disneylandthe Bibbidi Bobbidi store allows parents to purchase from a number of different packages where children are transformed through outfits, hairstyles, makeup, nail polish, etc., into “elegant princesses and knights brilliant”.

A photo on the website also clearly indicates that female and male actors previously had separate costumes with female actors wearing dresses and a male actor wearing a tuxedo vest and pants.

The video comes after The Walt Disney Company changed the titles of cast members working at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Shops at Disneyland and Walt Disney World from Fairy Godmothers in Training to Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.

WDW News Today reported in July 2022 that the title change was made “to create a more inclusive environment for guests and cast.”

RELATED: Disney Executives Admit They’re Pushing a Not-All-Secret Gay Agenda, Actively Removing Gender Greetings, and More

Last February, journalist Christopher F. Rufo shared leaked recordings of The Walt Disney Company’s Reimagine Tomorrow meeting, where Vivian Ware, head of corporate diversity and inclusion at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, revealed that the company was putting a stop to gendered greetings.

She said: “Last summer we removed all gendered greetings in relation to our live spiels.

So we say no more, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. We have provided training to all of our cast members in relation to this. So now they know it’s, Hello, everyone or Hello, friends,’ Ware explained.

Not only did they remove the gendered greetings, but Ware also revealed that they also plan to edit all messages recorded in the park.

She detailed, “Were changing those recorded messages, and many of you are probably aware when we brought the fireworks back to the Magic Kingdom, we no longer say, Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, We say, Dreamers of all ages.’”

“So I love that it opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to watch this. Our cast members work with merchandise, work with food and drink, work with all of our guest areas, where we maybe want to create that magic moment with our cast members, with our guests, she said.

Ware then added, And we don’t want to just assume because someone might, in our interpretation, present themselves as a woman, that they might not want to be called a princess. So let’s think differently about how we truly engage with our customers in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone.

SCOOP: Vivian Ware, Disney’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, says the company has eliminated all mentions of ‘ladies’, ‘gentlemen’, ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ at its theme parks in order to create “that magic moment” for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

RELATED: Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says The Company Is A Force For Inclusion But Doesn’t Want It To Become Political Football

The company’s former CEO, Bob Chapek, also indicated that he was in favor of exposing young children to teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity through their content programming. by opposing a bill in Florida that ultimately banned such instruction for children in kindergarten through third grade.

In an email sent to Disney employees, Chapek wrote, “Because this fight is far bigger than any bill in any state, I think the best way for our company to bringing lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create and the diverse community organizations we support.

“There’s a reason content is at the top of this list. For nearly a century, the stories of our companies have opened minds, inspired dreams, shown the world both as it is and as we would like it to be, and today more than ever, they represent the incredible diversity of our society. We tell important stories, raise voices and, I believe, change hearts and minds,” he added.

Later in the email, he claimed, “Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only comes from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give these employees the freedom to come up with ideas that reflect their life and their lives. experiences.”

“We have to work together to make sure Disney always remains such a place,” Chapek said.

What do you think of Disneyland allowing what appears to be a male actor wearing a robe and greeting young children?

NEXT: Bob Iger Confirms Disney Will Dub Woke Content: We Can’t Lose This, We Just Can’t