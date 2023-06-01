Fashion
A Disneyland Cast Member Appears To Dress In Drag To Welcome The Kids To The Bibbidi Bobbidi Shop
A Disneyland cast member was filmed greeting young children and their parents at the Bibbidi Bobbidi store at the theme park in Anaheim, California.
The video was originally shared on TikTok by user Kourtnifaber.
In the video, the Disneyland actor greets a young girl, saying, “My name is Nick. I am one of the Fairy Godmother’s apprentices. I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.
@kourtnifaber A dream is a wish your heart makes, when you sleep soundly #disneyland #bibbidibobbidiboutique #corememory original sound – Kourtni
RELATED: Legal analyst says recent comments by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Igers have massive implications that could include criminal penalties, billions of dollars at stake
As explained by the official site of Disneylandthe Bibbidi Bobbidi store allows parents to purchase from a number of different packages where children are transformed through outfits, hairstyles, makeup, nail polish, etc., into “elegant princesses and knights brilliant”.
A photo on the website also clearly indicates that female and male actors previously had separate costumes with female actors wearing dresses and a male actor wearing a tuxedo vest and pants.
The video comes after The Walt Disney Company changed the titles of cast members working at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Shops at Disneyland and Walt Disney World from Fairy Godmothers in Training to Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.
WDW News Today reported in July 2022 that the title change was made “to create a more inclusive environment for guests and cast.”
RELATED: Disney Executives Admit They’re Pushing a Not-All-Secret Gay Agenda, Actively Removing Gender Greetings, and More
Last February, journalist Christopher F. Rufo shared leaked recordings of The Walt Disney Company’s Reimagine Tomorrow meeting, where Vivian Ware, head of corporate diversity and inclusion at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, revealed that the company was putting a stop to gendered greetings.
She said: “Last summer we removed all gendered greetings in relation to our live spiels.
So we say no more, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. We have provided training to all of our cast members in relation to this. So now they know it’s, Hello, everyone or Hello, friends,’ Ware explained.
Not only did they remove the gendered greetings, but Ware also revealed that they also plan to edit all messages recorded in the park.
She detailed, “Were changing those recorded messages, and many of you are probably aware when we brought the fireworks back to the Magic Kingdom, we no longer say, Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, We say, Dreamers of all ages.’”
“So I love that it opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to watch this. Our cast members work with merchandise, work with food and drink, work with all of our guest areas, where we maybe want to create that magic moment with our cast members, with our guests, she said.
Ware then added, And we don’t want to just assume because someone might, in our interpretation, present themselves as a woman, that they might not want to be called a princess. So let’s think differently about how we truly engage with our customers in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone.
SCOOP: Vivian Ware, Disney’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, says the company has eliminated all mentions of ‘ladies’, ‘gentlemen’, ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ at its theme parks in order to create “that magic moment” for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA
Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022
RELATED: Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says The Company Is A Force For Inclusion But Doesn’t Want It To Become Political Football
The company’s former CEO, Bob Chapek, also indicated that he was in favor of exposing young children to teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity through their content programming. by opposing a bill in Florida that ultimately banned such instruction for children in kindergarten through third grade.
In an email sent to Disney employees, Chapek wrote, “Because this fight is far bigger than any bill in any state, I think the best way for our company to bringing lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create and the diverse community organizations we support.
“There’s a reason content is at the top of this list. For nearly a century, the stories of our companies have opened minds, inspired dreams, shown the world both as it is and as we would like it to be, and today more than ever, they represent the incredible diversity of our society. We tell important stories, raise voices and, I believe, change hearts and minds,” he added.
Later in the email, he claimed, “Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only comes from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give these employees the freedom to come up with ideas that reflect their life and their lives. experiences.”
“We have to work together to make sure Disney always remains such a place,” Chapek said.
What do you think of Disneyland allowing what appears to be a male actor wearing a robe and greeting young children?
NEXT: Bob Iger Confirms Disney Will Dub Woke Content: We Can’t Lose This, We Just Can’t
|
Sources
2/ https://boundingintocomics.com/2023/05/31/disneyland-cast-member-appears-to-dress-in-drag-to-greet-children-at-the-bibbidi-bobbidi-boutique/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Disneyland Cast Member Appears To Dress In Drag To Welcome The Kids To The Bibbidi Bobbidi Shop
- The first Chromecast has been discontinued.Here’s what you should get next
- Imran Khan in court as rights watchdog issues warning
- Trump was recorded discussing a sensitive document he had after leaving office
- President Joko Widodo leads Pancasila’s birth commemoration ceremony – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi
- John Beasley, character actor who starred in Everwood, The Soul Man, dies at 79 WSB-TV Channel 2
- NYCEDC awards $800,000 to cutting-edge biotech company Aanika Biosciences
- Styx kicks off the summer filled with hot shows all around on the beaches
- O’Neill steps down as Salem State men’s hockey coach after 42 outstanding seasons Sport
- Coca-Cola Funds LGBTQ Youth Event at Smithsonian Featuring Indigiqueer Fashion
- Amber Heard opens up about moving to Spain and denies leaving Hollywood
- Google Ads lets you create campaigns with generative and conversational AI