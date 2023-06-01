Fall 2023 Men’s Collections: Dress – WWD





As luxury menswear continues to move away from both streetwear and traditional tailoring, designers are embracing a new take on dressy elegance by tapping more into tailoring sensibilities. The fall 2023 collections saw reinterpretations of 19th century dandy silhouettes with exaggerated proportions and feminine accents. There were ruffles, lace, sparkles and bows galore, but an undercurrent of darkness lurked beneath the romance as it seemed worthy of a fairy tale read more Brothers Grimm or Hans Christian Andersen as Disney. So WWD went to the woods to shoot this season’s story, which came to life in a rustic Connecticut cabin. Photographer Ivan Bideac was in tow along with two models dressed by style director Alex Badia. With a trailer full of track sets in a black-and-white palette, they used rolling green hills, winding dirt roads, and a scenic lakeside, which served as spooky backdrops for the cast of characters depicted here. One of the most eccentric looks in history comes courtesy of John Galliano for Maison Margiela. A punk dandy in his own right, Galliano’s cocooning viscose-neoprene coat accented by an enlarged bow dominates the scene atop a large boulder, while the house’s recycled Mickey Mouse cadet hat with black tulle fascinator completes the Mad Hatter look. More than millinery, striking neck treatments were dominant on the fall runways. Anthony Vaccarello showed off some of the season’s best in his line of formal wear for Saint Laurent. Vaccarello ditched the predictable collar and tie for poetic tie-front blouses, like the one seen here. An interplay of textiles — like the plush velor of her ultra-thin pants paired with shiny patent leather boots — also goes against the grain, especially in front of decaying natural wood panels. Meanwhile, American designer Willy Chavarria is spearheading the Gothic Romantic revival on this side of the Atlantic. His puffy maxi skirt, another big trend for men this fall, is sweeping the forest floor. Layered under Ferragamo’s asymmetric woven wool jacket with satin peak lapels, the overall effect strikes a balance between tailor and blur. Elsewhere, master of sinister glamor Rick Owens serves up a weed-towering circular cape over monstrous platform-heeled boots. Pictured alongside a drop-shoulder blazer, also by Owens, worn over Palm Angels’ sheer top and voluminous pleated pants by Dior, these paired looks make for a seriously bewitching pair. In the final chapter, Jonathan Anderson rushes in, bringing a touch of angelic surrealism with a sheepskin poodle-sleeved coat and Loewe’s delicate Cupid’s wings.

