Meghan Markle’s Magic Linen dress comes in new colors





Meghan Markle was spotted in 2020 wearing a Magic Linen dress. Photos via Getty, Magic Linen. When it comes to royal fashion, few people have been as influential as Meghan Markle. One of his looks that lives without rent in our heads? The time the mother-of-two looked effortlessly chic in a breeze Magic Linen dress. In July 2020, the then 38-year-old man was shopping with her husband, Prince Harry, while wearing the brand $132 CAD/ $95 USD Royal Toscana Linen Dress. According for Lyst, as soon as the Duchess was spotted in the linen summer look, online searches for “white linen dresses” increased by 233%. The Magic Linen dress quickly sold out thanks to the Markle effect, but the brand has brought back the breathable look in gorgeous new hues for summer. In addition to the classic Meghan-approved white linens, the Royal Toscana linen dress Iis now also available in teal, lilac and clay, among others. Magic Linen Designed to have a relaxed fit, this dress features an asymmetrical high-low hemline, two side pockets and a coconut button fastening at the back, the item description states. Breathable, lightweight and effortlessly stylish, it’s destined to become your wardrobe staple. The Royal Toscana Linen Dress is available in XS-XL (US size 2-18) and made from 100% European linen that has been stone washed for “maximum softness”. ‘I absolutely adore this dress’ The Royal Toscana dress got a near-perfect score from hundreds of customer reviews, making it one of the brand’s bestsellers, regardless of its royal fashion fame. “I have this dress in black and white and love both,” one review read. “So easy to wear, washes beautifully and so easy to iron. They can be dressed up to go from day to night.” “The dress is gorgeous. Length, material, quality and very flattering, I love it!” added another. Royal Toscana linen dress from Magic Linen, as seen on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. CA$132/US$95 at Magic Linen Because this dress is made from lightweight linen, shoppers have also praised it for being perfect for warm weather, whether during the summer or on vacation. “The dress has a lovely shapely swing and is perfect for warm sunny days,” one reviewer shared. Despite the many rave reviews, some shoppers found “the armpit holes are quite small” on this dress. If you prefer a roomier fit, they recommend ordering “the size up for more room to breathe”. Unsurprisingly, the new colors of this popular summer dress are already sold out, so you’ll want to pick one up while you still can. Shop the best-selling Magic Linen dress in other shades below! Magic Linen Magic Linen Magic Linen Magic Linen Magic Linen Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram. Originally Posted May 31, 2023 at 11:44 am

