Ree Drummond’s New Pioneer Woman Fashion Line Just Released

Now that Memorial Day weekend has passed, it’s officially time to embrace all things summer, from fun backyard must-haves to warm-weather fashion finds.

And when it comes to clothing, at this time of year we find ourselves turning to bright patterns, fun colors and light, airy pieces to really capture the energy of the season. So we were so excited when we saw that Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) launched a new Walmart fashion collection filled with all of these types of items and more.

“With my new summer clothing collection, I feel like we’ve struck the perfect balance,” Drummond said in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. There are bright and vibrant prints that the PW collection is always known for, but I’ve mixed lots of solids and pretty knits this season to provide plenty of versatility with your everyday wardrobe. The ruffles add a bit of femininity, the crochet trim adds a nice touch, but nothing is complicated at all. I love every piece!”

From dresses to classic Pioneer Woman blouses, here are nine picks from the new collection that deserve a spot in your summer wardrobe.

The Pioneer Woman Walmart Clothing Collection

The Pioneer Woman scoop-neck tank top

The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Tank Top, Women

For just $13, you can add this cute tank top to your collection this summer. It is available in seven different colors and patterns, ranging from bright shades to florals.

The Pioneer Woman Gathered Neck Knitted Nightgown with Pocket

The Pioneer Woman Women's Ruched Neck Knit Nightgown with Pockets, Sizes S-3X

Say goodbye to that ratty old t-shirt and say hello to that elegant nightgown! Made from a soft, brushed fabric, you’ll love sleeping in this comfy robe just as much as you’ll love lounging around the house.

The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Knit Dress

The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Knit Dress, Women

If you don’t have the perfect summer dress yet, we might just have found the one for you. This dress comes in floral prints or solid blue and, like all items in the collection, is available in sizes XS to 3X.

The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Sleeve Peasant Blouse

3/4 Sleeve Peasant Blouse

For work, family gatherings or any other occasion, this blouse is the perfect choice. The vibrant pattern makes it look nicer than your average top, so it would be easy to dress it up with a skirt. But you can also go casual and wear it with jeans and sandals.

The Pioneer Woman Short Puff Sleeve Top

The Pioneer Woman Short Puff Sleeve Top, Women

A little flirty, a little fancy, you really can’t go wrong with a puff sleeve top. According to the brand, the oil-washed cotton fabric of this top drapes beautifully for perfect fluidity.

The Pioneer Woman flared dress with scoop neck and tie cuffs

The Pioneer Woman Women's Scoop Neck Flare Dress with Tied Cuffs, Sizes XS-3X

Versatile, “butter-sweet” and only $20? Have been sold! It comes in two different colors, so you can opt for classic black or mix it up with bold beet pink.

The Pioneer Woman Split Neck Dress

The Pioneer Woman Split Neck Dress, Women

“Perfect summer dress!” wrote one of the first critics. “I have almost everything in her collection. The colors are very vivid in this dress.”

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Pull-On Pants

The Pioneer Woman Women's Embroidered Pull On Pants, Sizes XS-3X

In the heat of summer, we often find ourselves dreading putting on pants. But as these are said to be light, comfortable and non-binding, they may be an exception to the rule.

The Pioneer Woman Tiered Ruffle Dress

The Pioneer Woman Women's Tiered Ruffle Dress, Sizes XS-3X

With lightweight material and flowy design, this dress is perfect for those hot summer days when you don’t want to wear anything too tight. It has a tie belt at the waist for a flattering fit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

