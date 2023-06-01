Harris-Smith selected for United States U-19 Men’s National Team training camp





COLLEGE PARK, MD Incoming rookie DeShawn Harris-Smith has been selected to attend Team USA Men’s National Under-19 Team training camp which begins June 11 at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is one of 35 athletes who will take part in the camp vying for the 12-member squad to be announced ahead of the FIBA ​​U19 Men’s World Championship 2023 scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary. Harris-Smith, who played in the Iverson All-American Game, earned a number of individual accolades after a stellar year at Paul VI High School Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, Naismith High School All-American, WCAC Player of the Year, All-MET Player of the Year. Athletes participating in training camp were selected by the United States Junior Men’s National Basketball Team Committee. Persons eligible for this team must be US citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004. Nearly half of athletes have previous USA Basketball experience. Ten guests won a gold medal as a member of a USA Basketball Junior National Team. The United States will face Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in a pool match. USA will face Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a FIBA ​​U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup 2023. USA are 2-0 against Slovenia at the U19 World Cup. The United States have won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions in 2015, 2019 and 2021. NAME POS excluding tax WT AGE* CLASS SCHOOL HOMETOWN Amarée Abram g 6’4 185 19 FR be miss Port Arthur, TX Marc Armstrong g 6’3 170 19 FR Villanova South Orange, NJ Tobe Awaka F 6’8 250 19 FR Tennessee Hyde Park, New York Ace Bailey G/F 6’9 185 16 2024 McEachern/Rutgers Powder Springs, Georgia Omaha Bielew F 6’8 210 18 2023 Iowa State Waukee, Iowa Kylan Boswell g 6’2 180 18 FR Arizona Champagne, IL Blake Buchanan VS 6’9 215 19 2023 Virginia Coeur D’Alene, ID Captures of Kanon G/F 6’8 185 17 2024 Brownsburg/Purdue High School Brownsburg, IN Myles Colvin g 6’5 200 17 2023 Purdue Indianapolis, Indiana Mookie Cook G/F 6’6 205 18 2023 Oregon Chandler, AZ Eric Dailey Jr. G/F 6’6 225 19 2022 Oklahoma State* Bradenton, Florida Freddie Dillion g 6’4 185 19 FR Tennessee Fayetteville, North Carolina Josh Dix G/F 6’7 175 18 FR Iowa Council Bluffs, Iowa Jeremy fears Jr. g 6’0 170 18 2023 state of michigan Joliet, IL Boogie Fland g 6’2 165 16 2024 Bishop Stepinac White Plains, NY Trentyn flowers G/F 6’7 180 18 2023 Louisville Charlotte, North Carolina Dylan Harper g 6’4 180 16 2024 Don Bosco preparation Ramsey, New Jersey DeShawn Harris-Smith g 6’4 180 18 2023 Maryland Fairfax, Virginia ian jackson g 6’6 185 18 2024 Cardinal Hayes High School/UNC Bronx, NY AJ Johnson g 6’4 180 18 2023 Southern California Academy Castaic, CA Tre Johnson g 6’5 180 17 2024 Preparation of Highland Lake Dallas, TX Karter Knox G/F 6’6 205 18 2024 Tampa Catholic Tampa, Florida Ven Allen Lubin VS 6’8 220 19 FR Our Lady Orlando, Florida Tyler McKinley VS 6’9 220 17 2024 Walnut High School Branson, Mo. Liam McNeeley F 6’6 185 17 2024 montverde Richardson, TX Milan Momcilovic F 6’9 190 18 2023 Iowa State Pewaukee, Wis. Asa Newell F 6’9 205 17 2024 Montverde Academy Fort Walton Beach, Florida Jackson Paveletzke g 6’2 180 19 FR Iowa State Kimberly, Wis. Drake Powell g 6’5 170 17 2024 Northwood Pittsboro, North Carolina Derik Queen VS 6’9 210 18 2024 montverde Baltimore, MD Cameron Scott G/F 6’5 165 17 2024 Lexington High School Lexington, South Carolina Jackson Shelstad g 6’1 170 18 2023 Oregon West Linn, OR Joseph Tuger VS 6’8 215 18 2023 Houston Houston, TX Kel’el Ware VS 6’10 210 19 FR Indiana North Little Rock, AR Cody Williams G/F 6’7 195 18 2023 Colorado Gilbert, Ariz.

