Harris-Smith selected for United States U-19 Men’s National Team training camp
COLLEGE PARK, MD Incoming rookie DeShawn Harris-Smith has been selected to attend Team USA Men’s National Under-19 Team training camp which begins June 11 at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is one of 35 athletes who will take part in the camp vying for the 12-member squad to be announced ahead of the FIBA U19 Men’s World Championship 2023 scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.
Harris-Smith, who played in the Iverson All-American Game, earned a number of individual accolades after a stellar year at Paul VI High School Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, Naismith High School All-American, WCAC Player of the Year, All-MET Player of the Year.
Athletes participating in training camp were selected by the United States Junior Men’s National Basketball Team Committee. Persons eligible for this team must be US citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004.
Nearly half of athletes have previous USA Basketball experience. Ten guests won a gold medal as a member of a USA Basketball Junior National Team.
The United States will face Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in a pool match.
USA will face Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a FIBA U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup 2023. USA are 2-0 against Slovenia at the U19 World Cup.
The United States have won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
|NAME
|POS
|excluding tax
|WT
|AGE*
|CLASS
|SCHOOL
|HOMETOWN
|Amarée Abram
|g
|6’4
|185
|19
|FR
|be miss
|Port Arthur, TX
|Marc Armstrong
|g
|6’3
|170
|19
|FR
|Villanova
|South Orange, NJ
|Tobe Awaka
|F
|6’8
|250
|19
|FR
|Tennessee
|Hyde Park, New York
|Ace Bailey
|G/F
|6’9
|185
|16
|2024
|McEachern/Rutgers
|Powder Springs, Georgia
|Omaha Bielew
|F
|6’8
|210
|18
|2023
|Iowa State
|Waukee, Iowa
|Kylan Boswell
|g
|6’2
|180
|18
|FR
|Arizona
|Champagne, IL
|Blake Buchanan
|VS
|6’9
|215
|19
|2023
|Virginia
|Coeur D’Alene, ID
|Captures of Kanon
|G/F
|6’8
|185
|17
|2024
|Brownsburg/Purdue High School
|Brownsburg, IN
|Myles Colvin
|g
|6’5
|200
|17
|2023
|Purdue
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Mookie Cook
|G/F
|6’6
|205
|18
|2023
|Oregon
|Chandler, AZ
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|G/F
|6’6
|225
|19
|2022
|Oklahoma State*
|Bradenton, Florida
|Freddie Dillion
|g
|6’4
|185
|19
|FR
|Tennessee
|Fayetteville, North Carolina
|Josh Dix
|G/F
|6’7
|175
|18
|FR
|Iowa
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Jeremy fears Jr.
|g
|6’0
|170
|18
|2023
|state of michigan
|Joliet, IL
|Boogie Fland
|g
|6’2
|165
|16
|2024
|Bishop Stepinac
|White Plains, NY
|Trentyn flowers
|G/F
|6’7
|180
|18
|2023
|Louisville
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Dylan Harper
|g
|6’4
|180
|16
|2024
|Don Bosco preparation
|Ramsey, New Jersey
|DeShawn Harris-Smith
|g
|6’4
|180
|18
|2023
|Maryland
|Fairfax, Virginia
|ian jackson
|g
|6’6
|185
|18
|2024
|Cardinal Hayes High School/UNC
|Bronx, NY
|AJ Johnson
|g
|6’4
|180
|18
|2023
|Southern California Academy
|Castaic, CA
|Tre Johnson
|g
|6’5
|180
|17
|2024
|Preparation of Highland Lake
|Dallas, TX
|Karter Knox
|G/F
|6’6
|205
|18
|2024
|Tampa Catholic
|Tampa, Florida
|Ven Allen Lubin
|VS
|6’8
|220
|19
|FR
|Our Lady
|Orlando, Florida
|Tyler McKinley
|VS
|6’9
|220
|17
|2024
|Walnut High School
|Branson, Mo.
|Liam McNeeley
|F
|6’6
|185
|17
|2024
|montverde
|Richardson, TX
|Milan Momcilovic
|F
|6’9
|190
|18
|2023
|Iowa State
|Pewaukee, Wis.
|Asa Newell
|F
|6’9
|205
|17
|2024
|Montverde Academy
|Fort Walton Beach, Florida
|Jackson Paveletzke
|g
|6’2
|180
|19
|FR
|Iowa State
|Kimberly, Wis.
|Drake Powell
|g
|6’5
|170
|17
|2024
|Northwood
|Pittsboro, North Carolina
|Derik Queen
|VS
|6’9
|210
|18
|2024
|montverde
|Baltimore, MD
|Cameron Scott
|G/F
|6’5
|165
|17
|2024
|Lexington High School
|Lexington, South Carolina
|Jackson Shelstad
|g
|6’1
|170
|18
|2023
|Oregon
|West Linn, OR
|Joseph Tuger
|VS
|6’8
|215
|18
|2023
|Houston
|Houston, TX
|Kel’el Ware
|VS
|6’10
|210
|19
|FR
|Indiana
|North Little Rock, AR
|Cody Williams
|G/F
|6’7
|195
|18
|2023
|Colorado
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|
Sources
2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/5/31/mens-basketball-harris-smith-selected-for-team-usa-u-19-mens-national-team-training-camp.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
