Interest in Mexican fashion has skyrocketed: Here’s how to wear it – News

As summer arrives, the days are longer and the weather warmer, so it’s time to dust off our summer wardrobes, put away our winter knitwear and explore the latest trends and trends. staples everyone needs for summer 2023. Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for terms related to cowboy boots skyrocketed in the United States during the month latest after various celebrities and influencers showcased their twists on Western-style boots, urging fans to follow in their footsteps.

cowboy boots

A new discovery from the experts of Boohoo reveals that online interest in “cowboy boots” has increased 126% in the United States over the past three months. Interest has also flooded TikTok, with the #cowboyboots hashtag topping over 873 million views on the platform.

Colorful cowboy boots are hugely popular, with searches for “red cowboy boots” increasing 108% over the past five years. British actress Millie Bobby Brown was spotted at an event in Japan wearing red embellished shorts, top and jacket with matching red embellished cowboy boots, which triggered searches in early May to reach 61% in the United States.

The pink cowboy boots were also a hit online, with the hashtag #pinkcowboyboots topping 3.8 million views on TikTok. The hashtag #whitecowboyboots takes the lead with 12.1 million views, and #blackcowboyboots reaches 957,000 views.

What to wear with cowboy boots:

Fluid dresses – Floating sundresses are perfect with cowboy boots, as the simplicity of the dress tames the rugged style of the boots. Try going for a mini if ​​you have shorter legs to lengthen or shorter cowboy boots and a longer dress.

Denim shorts – Denim shorts are the go-to bottom when it comes to western style. They are practical, comfortable and can be paired with almost any top.

Long skirts with side slits – Long skirts that show the leg are a great option for festivals or days when it’s warmer in the day and cooler in the evening. They are perfect for setting a bold vibe and give any outfit a thoughtful look, even with cowboy boots.

mexican style

One style to look out for this summer is pieces that focus on Mexican culture, such as flowing dresses and skirts styled with cowboy boots and adding a Spanish touch to any outfit. The trend has already hit the catwalks, with Dior releasing its latest collection, Cruise 2024, which is inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and traditional Mexican culture.

If you’re keen to invest in this trend, expect to experiment with Mexican embroidery and weaves in textures of leather and juxtaposed chiffons, linens and similar lightweight fabrics.

How to style:

Long flowing skirts – The lighter the fabric, the better. Try incorporating long skirts into your wardrobe by pairing them with western or chunky boots. Having both white and black options as staples is a fantastic way to experiment with color and patterns on your upper half.

White Shirts – Tuck a white satin shirt into a long maxi to give a smart/casual look, pair it with a chunky silver belt and silver jewelry.

Lace Layering – Play with layers of lace adding hints of sheer fabric to your outfits. Whether it’s at the end of sleeves, under skirts or just on your socks, lace is a fantastic way to add a Mexican touch to your cut.

Red Boots – Don’t be afraid to add a pop of red to your outfit, it will enhance any casual look, especially if the length is longer. If your outfit incorporates red embroidery, opting for a red boot is the perfect way to tie it all together, effortlessly.

cowboy hats

The Western trend isn’t strictly about cowboy boots; Cowboy hats have also made a big comeback and have been seen all over social media in recent months.

Harry Styles is a celebrity fan of western style. His fans made it a huge part of their experience when they attended his tours to wear cowboy hats and feather boas, leading to an influx of people taking design matters into their own hands and tinkering their own cowboy hats to stand out from the crowd. The hashtag #harrystylesconcerttoutfit has garnered an incredible 22.7 million views on TikTok, where videos of clothing inspiration and how to make your own cowboy hat for the concert are posted.

How to style cowboy hats:

Depending on the extravagance of your cowboy hat and the event you are attending, there are a few tips for styling them:

let your hat do the talking – If you’re DIYing your cowboy hat for a concert, bachelorette party, or even a festival, it’s a fantastic way to make your life easier with a simple outfit that can be accessorized and stylish.

Simple cowboy touch – Feathers and rhinestones aren’t for everyone, so if you want to style a more neutral cowboy hat and go for a more low-key, effortless look, wear it with jeans and your favorite top.

Long dresses – Pairing a maxi dress with a cowboy hat is the ultimate in daring and comfort. Donning a cowboy hat with your favorite summer dress is the perfect way to stay protected from the sun while staying cool and looking classy.

double jeans

Double denim is like the cooking pot; some people love it, some people hate it, but one thing is for sure: it’s trendy. Over the past 90 days, searches for “double denim outfit” have soared 1,884% in the United States.

2000s icons Victoria and David Beckham were spotted pairing up in matching denim outfits in late April, proving that Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears weren’t the only duo rocking double denim after the 2001 American Movie Awards.

TikTokers use the hashtag #denimondenimoutfit to showcase their all-denim looks, which generated 9.9 million views. But double denim can sometimes be tricky to style.

How to style double denim:

The Same Shade of Denim – This is one of the easiest ways to make sure you kill your denim outfit, and that is to make sure the top and bottom parts of your outfit are the same shade. Wearing two completely different shades can make the outfit mismatched and awkward.

Style with simple accessories – Too many accessories while sporting an already bold cut is dangerous. By all means, play around with colors and shapes, but make sure you don’t introduce too much chaos into the look as it will get confusing.

Dark Denim – Dark denim such as indigo is all the rage right now, especially skirts and shirt-matching outfits, so opt for darker denims if you want to stay on trend.

Design manager and expert Penelope ArmstrongTo Boohoo commented on the findings:

“Summer is in full swing, so festivals, concerts, and parties are happening all over the United States, which is why it’s front and center in every attendee’s mind to look and feel feel amazing in their outfits, which is why many take their time deciding what to wear.

Fashion icons such as Harry Styles have created such a buzz around the outfits worn on his live shows and tours; With apps like TikTok allowing instant access to clothing inspiration, it’s easy to learn how to recreate your favorite celebrity looks successfully and, most importantly, affordably.