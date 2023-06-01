Fashion
Kendall Jenner puts on a risque display in a little black dress with a sheer top on a yacht
Kendall Jenner put on a particularly racy display in a new post on her Instagram Stories from Wednesday.
The 27-year-old model, who recently soaked up the sun and sea at the Cannes Film Festival in France, capped off her vacation with a lively evening cruise on a yacht.
She was dressed in a little black dress that barely preserved her modesty and threatened to expose her, although she had a transparent panel barely there that helped cover her chest.
Kendall posed on a wooden walkway to the side of the huge yacht as the city lights shone in the distance on pitch black water.
She leaned against the railing to show off the dress, which initially seemed to only fit just below her bust, leaving her exposed except for a pair of flower-like red ruffled circles covering her breasts.
But the video was interrupted by quick snapshots, and the flash of photos revealed that the red embellishments were attached to a transparent panel on the top of her dress, giving her an extra layer.
The rest of the black mini dress hugged her hourglass figure while revealing her long, tanned legs.
She elevated her 5ft 10in figure with a pair of black pointy open toe heels.
The catwalk star complemented her red-covered chest with a long, silky red scarf that was wrapped tightly around her throat and fluttered in the breeze behind her.
Kendall was perfectly made up for the night photo shoot with a flawless smoky eye, and her long raven locks were parted down the middle and swept down her back.
She also accessorized with a pair of modest earrings.
At the start of the clip, the Kardashian star could be seen trying to get one of her shoes to fit properly on her heel.
After she and the photographer shared a laugh, another woman assisting her wondered aloud if it was ‘too bright’, although the next photo revealed the lighting was perfect .
“Oh that’s perfect,” the photographer said as he snapped another shot in which Kendall puckered her lips slightly.
Before spending time on the water, Kendall was pictured days earlier as she explored the stunning rocky coastline of Antibes accompanied by her longtime friend Fai Khadra.
Kendall recently dated rapper and singer Bad Bunny, after they sparked dating rumors in February,when gossip blog DeuxMoi reported that sources saw the two playing “tonsil hockey” at a club in Los Angeles.
Fans on social media were comically distraught, some because they saw their chances of being with the Latin music star disappearing, while others were angry that he was dating a white woman instead of a Latin woman or a person of color.
But Bad Bunny and Kendall later confirmed their romance when they shared a romantic hug and kiss after a sushi dinner with her sister Kylie Jenner and some of their friends.
Since then, the two have quickly become inseparable.
Earlier this month, sources said Peoplethat the two spent “almost every day together” amid their budding romance.
After a “slow start”, the two would rarely be out of sight of each other.
‘They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,’ a source told the publication. ‘He’s a fun guy. Very gentlemanly and charming. She loves her vibe. He is very cool.
They added: “He hangs out with his friends and she hangs out with hers. It’s more of a relationship now. Kendall doesn’t see anyone else. She really loves him.
Things seem to be looking up for the two, and an insider recently opined that the two have “long term” potential as a couple.
“Things are going great for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source says. We Weekly THURSDAY.
They said the lovebirds “complement each other on so many levels,” and Kendall thinks the singer is “the complete package.”
“They’re having a great time together and she appreciates that he gets along with all his friends.”

