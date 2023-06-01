It’s time to reconsider the shirt collar

Pedro Pascal wears a Zegna high-necked shirt at the Oscars PictureLux/eyevine

It can be hard to imagine getting excited about shirt collars, but lately this menswear detail has done it all. They were tough and high on the Herms track, and on Pedro Pascal at the Oscars. Super sharp and detachable on Riz Ahmed at the Oscars and Kodi Smit-McPhee at the Met Gala, both wearing Prada. Super oversized, as seen in the latest Jacquemus campaign, and pinned with brooches by Robert Pattinson and Usher at the Met Gala. We swapped them for stand-up collars and turtlenecks, or bow ties (Jason Fernndez at Cannes or Eddie Redmayne at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, both at Saint Laurent). There were also loosely tied necklaces or scarves instead of ties. In short: masculine necklines are suddenly an assortment of possibilities.

This emergence of more cocktail wear for men has been brewing for some time. Flash back to the 2014 Oscars when Pharrell Williams, who will make his runway debut this month as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, wore a tuxedo suit. More recently, Timothe Chalamets’ red halter top by Haider Ackermann, worn at the Venice Film Festival last September, and his shirtless look with a Louis-Vuitton suit at the 2022 Oscars rocked things. Coupled with a general tailoring revival, this sartorial refresh can be as extreme as a plunging silk blouse, let’s say maybe a simple button-up grandad shirt, depending on what you think is appropriate.

Much has been said about the demise of couture, but it hasn’t, says Sean Dixon, co-founder and managing director of Savile Rows Richard James. The seam bounced back even stronger [post-Covid], but with more men treating it less like a uniform and being far more in color and texture choices. This in turn means that the usual rule of shirt and tie with a suit is less relevant. Dixon says customers are happy to explore different ideas, from mock collars to polo shirts with suits, adding that rules about dressing for events are becoming less and less relevant.

Robert Pattinson chose to pin his Dior shirt collars with a brooch at the Met Gala… Getty Images

…while Riz Ahmed opted for pointed Prada collars at the FilmMagic Oscars



A high neckline is popular right now because it’s a style trick that’s noticeably different but isn’t so striking that it looks out of place, suggests Esquire editor Carmen Bellot. She advises that to do something more delicate, like the pussy-bow, you need to think practically: choose silk so it’s breathable in hot weather and don’t be plump for something too tight. Opt for a shirt that is in the same tone as your suit if you are new to neckline, as this will tone down the flamboyance of it. That said, have the confidence to pull off your suit jacket, because a pussy bow looks best when it’s not tucked in and properly able to puff out, she advises.

I think it’s exciting that men now feel more free to experiment

Stylist Rose Forde has an impressive list of recognizable men she dresses with often unconventional twists on classic ideas. Putting a spin on a formal men’s look can sometimes feel like you’re trying to reinvent the wheel, there’s not much you can do with a tuxedo, she says, her eyebrow slightly raised. Recently, she donned Cillian Murphy in a Mick Jagger-inspired Zegna ensemble for the Baftas TV Awards, complete with a shirt with a super loose tie that looked more like a bow tie. The White Lotus Star Will Sharpe made an impression at the SAG Awards in a dark Ferragamo suit with a contrasting red V-neck double-breasted shirt underneath, while Forde orchestrated Paapa Essiedus Baftas’ look via a high-necked Herms shirt, adorned with several necklaces.

Will Sharpe wore a red V-neck double breasted shirt to the SAG Awards… Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

…while Paapa Essiedu wore a Herms high-necked shirt with necklaces WireImage



It’s definitely not just a tie with a suit, there’s also the shirt and shirt collar to consider to add personality, or no collar or no shirt at all may be what the look needs , she explains. I think it’s exciting that men now feel more free to experiment.

Bianca Saunders, a young designer based in London, created the Ushers New York Met Gala look last month. It featured a two-piece wool gabardine suit with a vaguely boxy shape, sunken sleeves, and a shoulder seam slightly offset from the body. Under the jacket, the musician wore a white cotton cuffless shirt and a thin white tie, all held together by a brooch and an 8-carat white diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz, and a pearl and white diamond ring.

Men’s fashion is changing and we’re seeing more personal style and men accessorizing in new ways to explore non-traditional tailoring ideas, Saunders says. Similar style ideas, ideal for personalizing a wedding or summer event look for example, also appeared on the catwalks of Dior a suit jacket was pulled on the body and closed at the neck with a brooch, while at Wales Bonner a similar effect has been created with an inward facing collar to create height, with jewels decorating the opposite lapel.

Usher wore a Bianca Saunders shirt with a pin to the Met Gala… FilmMagic

…and Cillian Murphy donned a relaxed Zegna shirt with loose tie at the Bafta TV Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bafta



At Mr Porter, style director Olie Arnold says menswear brands have significantly expanded their jewelery offerings and are seeing sustained sales beyond classic gold pieces. It refers to the pearls of Harry Styles and the silver chain of the characters of Paul Mescals in normal people as fashion influences. Wearing a necklace on the outside of your shirt is a fun and modern way to accessorize, without requiring a formal tie, he says. Actor Liu Haoran nailed this look at a recent night out in Cannes, where he wore a collarless black suit jacket buttoned at the neck with a white shirt collar and silver necklace, its floral details resting just on his collar.

Prada fall/winter 2023 MONIC

Wales Bonner Autumn/Winter 2023



Many red carpet looks might be too far off for many people, says Dag Granath, co-founder of chic Swedish brand Saman Amel, which specializes in tailored suits and stylish wardrobe basics. On the brand’s website, the streamlined shirts are styled with several undone buttons, rather in keeping with this expressive new vibe of the red carpet; at Cannes, Sam Riley posed in a pinstripe suit, the collar of his white shirt wide open.

Granath says he and atelier co-founder Saman Amel created a one-piece necklace so it opened up more; it works well with several undone buttons and has a softer finish than a traditional shirt collar. How many undone buttons is too much for a wedding, I wonder? I think it depends on what the invitation says about ties, but I think three undone buttons are OK for a summer wedding, says Granath. But I don’t really have any rules for that sort of thing.

