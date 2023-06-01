Seoul Fashion Week moves to September to coincide with Frieze





A notable newcomer showcasing their collection during the week is We11done, the fashion and lifestyle brand run by Jessica Jung and Dami Kwon, who is the sister of South Korean singer G-Dragons, and who has was acquired by Sequoia Capital China last January. Seoul Fashion Weeks lining up with Frieze Seoul, which runs from September 6 to 9 in the Gangnam district, was attractive, according to We11dones COO Mo Kim. We think it’s the right time. The presence of We11dones could attract other brands of the same caliber, which have been hesitant to show their collections in Seoul, opting instead for showrooms in Milan and Paris. Now, with Seoul Fashion Week being the first event in the global fashion week calendar, it is expected that more buyers can visit Seoul with a sufficient budget, rather than seeing local designers at the end. of the buying season, Kwon said. [Korean] brands [will] have the opportunity to present the trends of the new season first. Another challenge for Seoul Fashion Week is the overlap with its Chinese and Japanese counterparts. New York Fashion Week will also coincide with the event. While foreign visitors still constitute a minority of the public, Shanghai Fashion Week has increased its international appeal by focusing on local designers such as Shu Shu Tong, Danshan and Staffonly. Tokyo Fashion Week faces similar challenges to Seoul: most local brands with appeal, like Undercover, Ambush and Sacai, all show in Paris. Coinciding with Frieze could help tip the scales in Seoul’s favor this year. Frieze was launched in London in 2003 and has proliferated in New York and Los Angeles, becoming one of the most influential contemporary art fairs in the world, endorsed by many designers, including Raf Simons and Marc Jacobs. In September 2022, the art fair expanded to Asia, choosing Seoul as its first venue. The inaugural event attracted many of the world’s biggest gallery names, including Gladstone Gallery and Pace Gallery. This year, international brands including Saint Laurent and Dr Barbara Sturm are confirmed to host activations. K-pop group Enhypen, which debuted in January at a fashion show at Prada, is the newest ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada To capitalize on the growing global appetite for Korean culture, Enhypen, the K-pop group that debuted at Prada’s January fashion show, has been named a DDP ambassador and is promoting DDP’s first stay. a night in the world at the Seoul Fashion Week site. In February, event organizers named Korean girl group Newjeans as honorary ambassadors. Last March, Lee Jung-jae, lead actor of the popular Korean TV showsquid gamewas the face of the event. Local celebrities are influential not just in Korea, but across Asia and other parts of the world, thanks to the growing popularity of K-pop and K-dramas, Kwon says. There are many national and international events in September [that] can promote the beauty of Seoul. Now the priority is to stage Seoul Fashion Week in a more creative and unique way. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More on this topic: Inside Gucci’s first major show in South Korea Louis Vuitton signs an agreement to boost tourism in South Korea Valentino and Dior have banked on K-pop amid tensions in China. Will it pay?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/seoul-fashion-week-moves-to-september-to-coincide-with-frieze The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos