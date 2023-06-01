Disney faces backlash for dressing up male employee’s Cinderella





Conservative critics are once again targeting Disney for what they perceive to be push woke agendas on kidsaccording to the New York Post The latest controversy involves an apparently male employee of the Disneylands Bibbidi Bobbidi store in Anaheim, Calif., who was seen wearing a costume dress and makeup while portraying the apprentice fairy godmother. A viral TikTok video capturing the moment has garnered nearly 7 million views and sparked heated debate. Critics argue that Disney’s decision to allow a male employee to dress as a traditionally female character sends confusing messages to children. ‘CINDERELLA’: @JesseBWatters takes a look at ‘Disney princess with a mustache’ after viral video shows male Disney employee wearing dress: ‘It’s not Cinderella’ pic.twitter.com/3t3G837JVz FoxNews (@FoxNews) May 31, 2023 The employee, identified as Nick, introduces himself as one of the apprentice fairy godmothers and proceeds to help a young girl with her selections for the day. The video drew various reactions, with Fox News host Jesse Watters jokingly referring to the character as CinderFella. Conservative writer Peachy Keenan criticized the inclusion of a man in drag, calling it both bizarre and inappropriate. Keenan argued that such cases shatter the illusion of the Disney experience and prioritize a program over the enjoyment of young children. However, not all responses to the video were negative. Influencer and mother of three Kournti Farber, who originally posted the video, praised Disney employees for giving her daughter an unforgettable experience. Farber focused on the positives of the encounter and the joy it brought to her child. Disney has defended its decision to promote inclusivity and welcome cast members who do not identify as women. By changing the title Fairy Godmother in Training to Fairy Godmothers Apprentices, the company aimed to ensure that all cast members could participate in the process of dressing and styling the children without being limited to portrayals of female characters. The controversy surrounding the Cinderella character at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique highlights the ongoing tension between conservative critics and Disney’s attempts to promote diversity and inclusivity. The debate highlights the different perspectives on gender representation and the role of children’s entertainment in shaping societal norms.

