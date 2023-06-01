Sherry Shi is no stranger to wearing a head to toe lek. The veteran model, who regularly appears on the catwalks of Dior and Versace, has built her career wearing the most lavish designer clothes in the industry, after all. But when the 21-year-old isn’t on time, you might find her strolling around her hometown of New York in a blazer and a button-up outfit she slipped from the closet from his father. I like the way men’s clothes are cut, she tells TZR over the phone, adding that she’s drawn to casual style in general. And since Shi got her first taste of the industry at age 10, she’s had half her life to master the aesthetics of out-of-service models effortlessly.

My [older] My sister was a model before me, she tells TZR, explaining that she was more likely to follow a set than star in it. Hearing this, the Houston native practiced her runway walking while watching fashion shows every day after school. Her extracurricular activity, if you will, has clearly paid off: following her Spring/Summer 2021 breakout season, she quickly became one of the industry’s most sought-after stars in fact, during Month Fall/Winter 2022 alone, Shi has participated in 34 shows. Of all the runways she’s graced, however, the rising model says the Versaces Spring/Summer 2021 show was the most memorable for her. It’s a fashion house that had the most influence on my love for [the] track, Shi said.

When she doesn’t own the catwalk, Shi faces fashion campaigns for labels like Gucci, MoschinoAnd Max Mara. Additionally, the shed has appeared in fashionable editorials like vogues September 2021 issuetaken by famous photographer Ethan James Green. It was my very first cover, and it’s a cover I’ve been able to share with the most amazing women, like Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Lourdes Leon and Ariel Nicholson, she says.

TZR sat down with Shi to talk about his busy career and how it influenced everything from his personal style to his close relationships. Keep scrolling for models’ wardrobe essentials, favorite brands, expert travel tips, and more.

What are your favorite places to shop in New York?

Luxury department stores with an assortment of my favorite brands, like Rag & Bone, Frame and Proenza Schouler [that speak to] my casual or chic business approach. And for my more laid-back skater-girlish vibes, I shop at Calvin Klein or Urban Outfitters.

What wardrobe pieces can’t you live without?

My Rag & Bone and Stussy reptile animal print t-shirts. Plus my anime hoodies and t-shirts from the demon slayer and the Uniqlo collaboration. And my Levis jeans and sneakers, like the Nike ones in printed leather.

What’s your shopping list for the summer?

I love the boxer trend with the visible waistband and I always have my eyes on the latest anime fashion collabs so I’m currently watching the Spy Family Uniqlo one. I also have my eyes on summer dresses [from Zimmerman, Proenza Schouler, and Rag & Bone]. In terms of style, I don’t care for a tight dress or floral styles as long as the fabric is breathable and something I feel comfortable in.

Which labels do you think are worth splurging on?

I would say Proenza Schouler and Saint Laurent are worth the investment. The attention to detail and the amount of focus needed to craft the finest garments [at these brands] is something that [I] feel so empowered by.

You travel a lot for work do you have any packing tips?

Always carry one of those fabric zipper organizers, which you can find at Muji or Vera Bradley, to separate your beauty items and anything else you need into an organized space in your luggage. I could never live without the tracksuits I always travel in. And, of course, a denim and t-shirt combo will always be one of my most beloved basics. [when Im on the go].

What’s the best fashion advice you’ve ever received?

Without a doubt, from my own experience and conversations I’ve had with industry veterans, having a strong community of family, friends, and agents is the most important thing in this job. Who you surround yourself with is what you become, and this industry demands an enormous amount of mental, physical, and spiritual attention, to say the least, it can isolate itself incredibly quickly. Having a strong group of people who truly have your best interests at heart makes all the difference and will keep you strong in the crazy world of not just fashion, but the world in general.