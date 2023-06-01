Vivek Agnihotri on his fashion as he films at Cannes tweet: Bollywood actors have lost their backbones, they’re busy promoting brands | Bollywood

In his recent tweet, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reminded everyone that the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival is for screening films and not a fashion show. Developing his point of view, he tells us, Movies have been replaced by fashion. And that too, with the kind of fashion that is to make a splash, instead of being real. Now, looking weird and shocking the public is all the rage. Vivek Agnihotri on fashion rather than movies at Cannes

Agnihotri looks back on when he went to the Cannes Film Festival for his film Tashkent Files, and I immediately realized it was more of a fashion show. He recalls, I witnessed models (actors and influencers) wearing weird costumes being the main attraction on the red carpet. And the greatest actors and directors passed on and no one cared about them. In fact, they were pushed around.

When asked why Bollywood actors are silent about this whole scenario of fashion taking over movies at Cannes, Agnihotri retorts, they are busy doing brand promotions and that’s why they have to be quiet . It’s like you’re dancing at someone’s wedding and taking money for it, you can’t criticize the wedding food. They no longer have a backbone. Also, Bollywood actors have become social media influencers, so they don’t act anymore. For them, life is cool.

Another thing the filmmaker found extremely odd and bizarre about the 76th Cannes Film Festival was the presence of several social media influencers on the red carpet. And they even got a lot of limelight. I don’t understand what these influencers have to do with feature films? It was very unfair to the general public because it’s a dumbing down process, he said, adding: You are corrupting (the festival). Nobody cares about the central theme of the festival. No one knows what movie was screened or who won in what category. I’m not commenting on anyone’s skill or ability, but most of the Indian actors who attended Cannes didn’t have any of their films there, and some haven’t even had a release for many years.

Hoping that common sense will prevail next year, the filmmaker points out that Cannes is meant to be a festival for important and unconventional films. Especially movies that make very bold statements and are even controversial. I’m talking about movies that aren’t generally mainstream and won’t have a platform to show otherwise, he concludes.