What does Senior Sales actually sell? We looked at the numbers.

As the move approached, Princeton students flocked to residential college mailing lists and online marketplaces to sell their unwanted or unstorable clothes and dorm items. Commonly referred to as senior sales, these sales are typically advertised with a Google Slides presentation of priced items and sell a mix of clothing, furniture, and technology. The Daily Princetonian collected data on 172 sales from March 15 to May 21 through the Hoagie Mail mailing list management tool to explore Princetons’ virtual garage sales market.

Despite their common nickname senior sales, only 115 of the 172 sales were actually posted by members of the Class of 2023. The second highest number of sales came from the Class of 2024 with 24, followed by 2025 with 22 sales and 2026 with eight. Three sales were made by recent graduates of the classes of 2022 and 2021, possibly through graduate programs or through a friend.

Princeton students preferred to use Hoagie Mails Market feature to promote their sales, with all but 40 sales in our dataset using it to sell their items. Part of Hoagie Digest, the Marketplace feature helps condense multiple sales, newsletters, and reviews into one email rather than multiple ones, eliminating clutter from student inboxes. 120 students used Hoagie Marketplace exclusively to promote their sales, while 12 used both an email listserv and Marketplace.

Nearly 58% of sales were recorded after Dean’s Date , implying that many Princeton students waited until after reading time to start tidying up their dorms. The significant spike in sales after Deans Date was mirrored by a similar spike after the last day of class on April 28.

60 of the 172 sales we tracked increased their sale at some point, meaning they sent at least one additional email or Hoagie Marketplace message to promote their sale once again. 21 sales rose a second time, while six sent a third raise. Two sales sent a fourth reminder, and of those two sales, one sale was canceled five times. When looking at the average time between bumps, the average time between the initial email or post and the first bump was just over ten days, the second bump, if sent, arriving just under six days later on average.

More than 80% of sales were in clothing, and of these, almost 83% were in women’s clothing. Only 24 of the 138 clothing sales offered men’s clothing.

Across both clothing styles, sizes small and medium were offered most often, with around 70% of clothing sales selling one of these sizes. Only 15% of men’s clothing sales and 12% of women’s clothing sales offered sizes large and larger, while about 13% of men’s clothing sales and 18% of women’s clothing sales sold women’s clothing. very small size or very small size.

Beyond clothes, many students sold dorm items like mini-fridges and fans. The prince tracked the asking prices of these popular items in addition to full-length mirrors, sofas and futons and rugs to see how much students were looking to get for their dorm items. The average asking price of a mini fridge was $56, ranging from $20 to $150. The range of asking prices for futons and sofas was even wider, ranging from $10 to $300. The average asking price for a couch or futon was $84.

Box or stall fans were more consistent, averaging $12 and ranging from $3 to $20. Full-length mirrors were similar, ranging from $5 to $25 and averaging $10. Carpets, however, spanned a wide range of prices, with some carpets going on sale for as low as $10 while other students fetched up to $240 for their dorm carpet. The average asking price for the rugs was $54.

Carpets and refrigerators varied in size, leading the prince to calculate the price per square foot and cubic foot of carpets and refrigerators, respectively. The average price per square foot for carpets was $1.67, ranging from 71 cents to $3.57, while the average price per cubic foot for mini-fridges was $24.87, ranging from 15. $15 to $55.55.

52 sales advertised mini-fridges, making it the top-selling dorm item. To take a closer look at the price of this item, the prince looked at how the asking price of mini fridges has changed over time. Our analysis showed that mini fridge prices have remained constant, with the first half of mini fridges listed on or before May 12 having an average price of $55.38, increasing slightly to $57.31 after May 12. When looking at the price of refrigerators by the cubic foot, the first half of the refrigerators listed (for which size data was available) had an asking price of $22.36 per cubic foot, rising to $27.38 for the second half of the listed refrigerators.

Through mailing list emails and Hoagie Marketplace posts, Princeton students have put up thousands of their own items for sale as the move nears. These sales are a cost-effective alternative to summer storage or simply throwing items away, helping to reduce waste in the process. Examination of this data shows how all classes, not just namesake seniors, take part in the annual senior sales ritual to clear out their closets, selling everything from rugs to evening dresses.

Ryan Konarska is associate data editor for the Prince.

Please send corrections to corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com.