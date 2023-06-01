Nebraska passes bill requiring dyslexia reporting, school dress codes and teacher pact

Administrators of the LINCOLN Nebraska School, get out your No. 2 pencils. The Legislative Assembly just gave you two new postings and a little help hiring teachers.

On Wednesday, state senators approved Bill 298, which merged K-12 education proposals, followdyslexia, clarification of school dress codes and streamlining hiring teachers from other states.

State Senators Lou Ann Linehan and Terrell McKinney of Omaha said they were pleased the state required reporting of young reader screening and written dress codes and grooming policies.

Linehan also nodded to the wording of the bills of a multi-state pact that could make it easier for Nebraska school districts to hire teachers from other states participating in the pact.

Nebraska, like most other states, faces a shortage of teachers to replace those retiring or leaving the profession. They passed incentives and changed rules to help.

We had to do something to help these children and their teachers, Linehan said.

Dyslexia reports required

LB 298s The requirement that Nebraska K-12 schools report the number of students with dyslexia they serve is the next step in a multi-year effort by Linehan and others to focus more on the issue.

In 2018, Linehan worked with then-state Senator Patty Pansing Brooks on a bill establishing a new system to help Nebraska schools provide more help for students with dyslexia.

Linehan, who has a child with dyslexia, said she still gets calls from parents who are struggling to help their children read, even after an outside diagnosis.

I don’t think they’ve done enough to teach teachers now in public schools how to identify it, Linehan said of school administrators. This way we will know.

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that dulls a child’s reading ability. Schools struggle to diagnose some students with dyslexia because they do well in other subjects, she said.

Education experts testified at the hearing that many students with dyslexia struggle to improve without focused instruction, often in phonics, an older sound-based approach to teaching reading that has fallen into disuse. disgrace in some school districts but experiencing a revival.

Linehan said requiring schools to report the number of students they have identified as dyslexic will help the state. identify gaps in how it is assessed and where help might be needed.

Norah Schmidt, a 16-year-old Lincoln Southeast High School student with dyslexia who testified for the Linehans bill, hopes requiring schools to share their numbers encourages more testing.

For her, she says, learning to read was very difficult. She read a book in fifth grade that a first-grader would have read, she said. Hearing that the bill passed on Wednesday made him smile.

I think it will help more kids who need help get the help they need, Schmidt said of LB 298. And it will help teachers understand who needs help.

Written dress codes, grooming policies

LB 298 also requires K-12 school boards to adopt written dress codes for students and policies for student grooming, part of a proposal McKinney said was aimed at equity and predictability.

McKinney said some schools and school districts have been inconsistent in enforcing and interpreting dress codes, which has left some students, often students of color, feeling singled out.

He said the hope was to help school administrators and teachers think about bans that might target some students, including bans on headscarves and durags.

The push for the bill was heightened in the spring of 2020, when a school secretary cut two Lakota girls hair without the consent of their parents. The bill would require the policies to be in place by July 2025.

LB 298 also requires the Nebraska Department of Education to develop and share a model dress code and inclusive grooming policy by December 2024.

We need to make sure that no matter where the child is, they can feel comfortable going to school and not feel like an adult is going to negatively affect their day because they doesn’t like the way he wears his hair or that he has tribal hair. badges, McKinney said.