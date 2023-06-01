Fashion
The vintage clothing mogul has been raising eyebrows for 30 years
By Theresa Lin | mail special
Every once in a while, Albert Gonzales dons one of his favorites, a double-breasted pinstripe suit made in downtown Pomona in the 1940s, when men’s and women’s department stores occupied the stretch of 2nd Street. west now known as Antique Row.
Gonzales owned his vintage store, The bomb, on this same street for 30 years. During this time, he has expanded his business to Replay Vintage, which is in its 15th year at The packing house in Claremont, and two other storefronts of the same name in Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
He tells customers to know what they are wearing and to dress according to their expectations. If you put a little effort into something, he says, you can raise an eyebrow, get a good nod, even shock people.
As he drives out on a Saturday night around cicada cluba ballroom housed in the historic Art Deco Oviatt Building in the arts district of Los Angeles, there may be no one who knows what he wears like Gonzales. He’ll swing dance, something he’s loved doing since the swings revival of the late 1980s, when he discovered others were looking to create larger-than-life experiences for themselves through their dress. He admired the way women scrunched their hair and how men accessorized with suspenders. He and his friends, fresh out of the punk scene and reveling in neo-swing band fusions of punk, rock and ska, watched bands like The Royal Review of the Crown now gone The derby. The place smelled of clove cigarettes, he remembers fondly. If they didn’t, you were in the wrong place.
Gonzales was raised by his grandmother Alice, a first-generation Mexican American, in Boyle Heights. He grew up surrounded by music; his grandmother adored Etta James and Billie Holiday, and his aunts and uncles played their own favorite songs, ranging from 1970s rock to 80s soul to reggae. The styles were constantly mixing, therefore his musical tastes were not tied to any era. As a child, he played for his family and was often the center of their attention. His grandmother encouraged him to speak out. He felt he could take risks and be independent because he knew he would be loved unconditionally. Love conquers all doubts, Gonzales said.
He studied magazines, leafing through GQ and Interview. He particularly admired Interview for its focus on creatives who boldly expressed themselves through art and fashion. Gonzales still owns an original 1990 copy with Johnny Depp on the cover, his olive skin and black hair making him ethnically ambiguous. He could be Italian or he could be Mexican, like me, Gonzales said. He’s tried cologne samples before stepping out and memorized details from magazines, the look of a tiny earring, or the pairing of cut-off shorts with tall argyle socks. (Once the disco was over, you wouldn’t be caught dead in flared jeans, he said.) He saved styles he wanted to emulate and never felt helpless.
He dated girls who were also into music and fashion, girls who wore Lauren perfume, he said. In high school, he was earning the minimum wage of $3.35 an hour in 1982 at a marketing center, asking mall customers for their opinions on such things as the comfort of their jeans. Your opinion counts! was the center’s logo. You had to meet a quota, so you talked to people, and that took the shyness out of you, he said. Paychecks went to gigs, The Smiths, Siouxsie and the bansheesAnd Shock, in places like the Hollywood Palladium. I was always looking for cool things to do with cool people.
This approach proved essential to Gonzales’ success in the vintage clothing business. A lot of people he met while doing cool things became collaborators in their own right. One evening, while he was dancing, he met his first partner. Together, they then opened a vintage shop in Long Beach. Then, while attending a Social distortion gig at The glass househe meets a merchant who puts him in touch with Ed Tessier, owner of Arteco, the local development company which has helped revitalize downtown Pomona in the early 1990s. With Tessiers’ backing, Gonzales opened La Bomba.
Whenever he had a suggestion, for more windows for example, Tessier was there. He was like, I love it, or, I got it, Gonzales said. Then, when the Tessiers renovated The Packing House in 2007, Gonzales opened the first of three Replay Vintage stores.
When the vintage market shifted to an online model, Gonzales was ready. Sophie Amoruso from bad girl, one of the first major vintage retailers online, approached him about sourcing eyewear for his first campaigns. He then became the company’s official vintage eyewear wholesaler. (Nasty Gal sold for $20 million in 2016.) His industry background has landed him vintage wholesaler positions for national brands like American Apparel, Urban Outfitters and Free People, relationships that have kept him afloat during the pandemic.
Now he thinks about the next generation. He has three nieces who work in his stores. I’m already thinking of a place for them in Antique Row, he said. He teaches them the craft as they develop. A nephew recently opened his The bomb at Riverside. Gonzales plans to unify all stores under the La Bomba name. I want to keep sourcing and let others run the stores, he said.
Although his role changes, Gonzales remains as feisty as ever. I always have lots of ideas. I hope I never stop having ideas, he says.
Theresa Lin received her master’s degree in fiction from Columbia University, where she received the De Alba Fellowship and taught undergraduate writing. The new Claremont resident is eager to learn more about the town and its people.
