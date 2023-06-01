Why women wear men’s boxers as fashion

INSTAGRAM / @MENGIRLS

PSA TO MEN nationwide: Keep an eye on your underwear drawers as your girlfriends pick up your beloved boxers. Striped panties, checkered shorts, tight whites, etc., women want it. Yes, you read correctly.

Fashion girls around the world are swapping their denim cuts for lightweight boxers, styling them under jeans, over tights, or simply as full-fledged shorts. Even Blake Lively was spotted sporting the trend on the set of It ends with us just last week.

So why do women seek out their partner’s pants?

It seems that this trend is inspired by the broader look of underwear as well as outerwear. Underwear for men and women were ubiquitous on the catwalks of Miu Miu (sequin bloomers, anyone?), Gucci, Ester Manas and many more, where panties were worn alone or cheekily revealed. over skirts, shorts and pants. This stripped down attitude has also hit the mainstream, with lingerie-inspired looks popping up everywhere from the streets to the Met Gala. But, while we’ve seen bras, bustiers, tights and corsets take center stage, this new era of undressing is a more androgynous offering, putting men’s underwear in the spotlight for a change. .

It’s important to note that women wearing “men’s” underwear aren’t exactly groundbreaking. In fact, before it was a fad, some women wore boxers simply because they were more comfortable or because they preferred their fit as underwear.

Dress-wise, layered pants were huge in the ’90s. Ask the style stars of the day: CCM, Gwen Stefani, Aaliyah, Kate Moss and even Destiny’s Child have been photographed with thick, branded belts sticking out of their pants. The trend has made a passenger to come back at the beginning of the 2010s (which also largely took up the codes of the 90s), the bands of Calvin Klein’s emblematic briefs made them a particularly trendy accessory.

Maybe it’s our collective nostalgia for all things 90s that has sent this superimposed style back to the masses of the year 2000? But whatever the reason, unlike decades past, boxers are no longer seen as mere underwear.

In fact, It-girls have often spent the spring and summer wearing boxers as a substitute for shorts; pairing them with everything from oversized tees to bikini tops.

It’s a mess Fashion + market editor Teanne Vickers was on top of the trend before it hit the mainstream. I was quietly admiring (okay, I oh-my-god-shut-up-im-obsessed-with-this-outfit-ed) on day two of Australian Afterpay Fashion Week (AFFW), when she showed up at Carriageworks wearing striped boxer shorts, adidas trainers and a giant blazer.

MAX DOYLE

“In the past I have worn [boxers] like double pants with jeans or layered dress pants,” notes Vickers. “I also took the idea of ​​’stealing the idea of ​​the boys’ at face value and wore a button down shirt, tie, oversized blazer, football socks, trainers and boxers. “

Obviously, whether you’re looking for a masculine or feminine look, boxer shorts can be styled to suit the entire spectrum. The key to maximum versatility is in the fit.

Vickers recommends going up a size: “I always lean towards a larger or looser size. The thick elastic band is more flush against the skin when not pressed down and feels a little more relaxed.

If you don’t have a man or masc in your life whose underwear you can loot, there are plenty of real and underwear-like boxers available for purchase. Check out some of our favorite styles below or head to the men’s section of any department store near you for more authenticity.