Art and fashion event celebrates World Environment Day in Almaty





ASTANA Almaty welcomed reuse. To recycle. Cut down the sustainable fashion and art event on May 31 ahead of World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, the United Nations (UN) press service reported. The event was organized by the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and Halyk Bank, attracting a wide audience and inspiring participants to join the global fight against plastic pollution. The event, which took place in Halyk Alany Square, featured a unique exhibition of art installations by Moldakul Narymbetov and Said Atabekov created from recycled materials, demonstrating the problems associated with the use of plastic and its impact on the environment. UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey said art and fashion have great potential to create change and raise awareness. The exhibition of art installations and the fashion shows allowed us to see how creativity and innovation can lead to the sustainable use of resources and the reduction of waste. The scourge of plastic pollution is a visible threat affecting all communities around the world. We invite all sectors, from governments and businesses to civil society, to come together to find and support solutions. Together, we can achieve positive change and create a sustainable, green future for ourselves and for future generations, Friberg-Storey said in her opening remarks. One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of a collection of clothes created by young designers on the principle of upcycling. The creative outfits embodied the idea of ​​reusing and recycling materials, illustrating the potential of sustainable fashion to help save the environment. World Environment Day 2023 is an opportunity to call again on governments, the private sector and industry to invest more and implement solutions to stop plastic pollution. Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to the health of humanity and the planet. It contributes to a triple planetary crisis – climate change, loss of biodiversity, pollution and waste. The theme of this World Environment Day will show possible ways to stop plastic pollution and move towards a circular economic model, said Aidai Kurmanova, UNEP’s head of Central Asia. The event was an opportunity for Kazakh citizens to be inspired and contribute to tackle the problem of plastic pollution, reaffirming the importance of the international call #BeatPlasticPollution and stressing the need to take sustainable and responsible decisions in everyone’s daily life. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of World Environment Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. More than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced each year in the world, half of which is used for single use. Of these, less than 10% are recycled. It is estimated that 19 to 23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas every year. Discarded or incinerated single-use plastic harms human health and biodiversity and pollutes all ecosystems, from mountain tops to the bottom of the ocean.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://astanatimes.com/2023/06/art-and-fashion-event-celebrates-world-environment-day-in-almaty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos