Dimensions: a fashion film – e-flux Education

Dimensions features inventive apparel, jewelry, accessories and sneakers from over 100 SCAD School of Fashion students. First presentation at SCAD FASHION 2023, Dimensions journey through the multiverse of creative expression, as five heroes from distant worlds traverse interstellar realms. Directed by former SCAD Chris Finn (BFA, motion media design, 2015) of award-winning creative production studio Scholar, the film delves into the imagination of design, revealing the limitless possibilities and empowerment of fashion. Combining a distinct rhythmic Finn aesthetic with atmospheric visuals filmed on SCAD’s state-of-the-art LED volume stage, the deeply metaphorical saga explores the cosmos of inspiration, as otherworldly garments drape futuristic landscapes in surreal colors, opulent textures, dramatic silhouettes and hybrid shapes. As our heroes search for existential questions, they discover their true selves, confronting constructed realities and inventing new paths, together. Featuring inventive clothing, jewelry, accessories and sneakers from over 100 SCAD fashion school students, with exuberant performances from SCAD student actors and models, Dimensions reveals the collaborative brilliance of creative students and accomplished alumni. I’m thrilled to have worked with the next generation of amazing fashion designers to create this exciting film for SCAD FASHION,” says Finn. I cherished throughout this process. The talents of the students and their dedication to their future in the industry inspired me to combine many of my own aesthetic and technical passions in this multimedia film. My time as a SCAD motion media design student equipped me with a diverse set of tools that I still use today in my approach to any creative brief. SCAD really prepares its students for success in the industry, and I’m grateful for the groundwork it gave me. Finn is a talented visual storyteller known for his design-driven, multi-disciplinary approach. Finn deploys a vast repertoire of emerging techniques and technologies in powerful narratives that span genres and mediums, embracing physicality and movement to imbue his works with an innate humanity. For Dimensions, Finn harnessed the high-performance power of the LED volume stage at SCADs Savannah Film Studios, the largest and most comprehensive college film complex in the United States, where SCAD students access elite resources that exceed professional studios. Seamlessly blending state-of-the-art university tools including the latest Steadicam system, high-end render engines like Redshift for Cinema 4D and Nuke compositing, among other technologies with vintage Leica R lenses and cel animation , Finn made the films in ethereal, otherworldly settings. As Scholar’s Creative Director, Finn leads the development of highly acclaimed, concept-driven content, presented in prestigious venues and awarded with the Cannes Lion Awards. Founded by SCAD graduates, Scholar has grown to include 15 university alumni in leadership roles and continues to cultivate SCAD talent, infusing the university’s principles of collaboration and innovation into its philosophy and its infrastructure. Watch the full fashion movie Dimensions now followed by the university’s annual SCAD Fashion Show and the SCAD School of Fashion Class of 2023 Top Talent Wear Showcase To scad.edu/fashion2023.

