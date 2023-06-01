Fashion
All the custom fashion from Beyonc’s Renaissance 2023 World Tour
Beyonc’s Renaissance Tour kicked off with a bang in Stockholm earlier this month and hasn’t slowed down since. The highly anticipated show featured inventive set design, a setlist spanning decades, and a plethora of standout style moments, ranging from archival pieces to custom looks and just about everything in between. The stars’ wardrobe combined their signature style with the album’s visual ethos Rebirth (think lots of sequins, silver, catsuits and the occasional bee-inspired look).
The singer has worn looks from both established brands Valentino, Mugler, lots of Alexander McQueen, among others, as well as smaller brands like Anrealage and Brandon Blackwood. Balmain catsuits and mini-dresses have been a constant throughout her touring wardrobe (in March, she teamed up with creative director Olivier Rousteing to design a Renaissance sewing line for the brand) as well as imaginative pieces from Loewe. Beyonc began the European tour which saw her in London, Paris and other cities, the last being Warsaw, Poland on June 28. She will then travel to North America with her final date in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 27. Needless to say, there will be countless more style moments to comeo, to make sure you don’t miss a look, check back here as we keep track of everything Beyonc wore during the Renaissance World Tour.
