All the custom fashion from Beyonc’s Renaissance 2023 World Tour





Beyonc’s Renaissance Tour kicked off with a bang in Stockholm earlier this month and hasn’t slowed down since. The highly anticipated show featured inventive set design, a setlist spanning decades, and a plethora of standout style moments, ranging from archival pieces to custom looks and just about everything in between. The stars’ wardrobe combined their signature style with the album’s visual ethos Rebirth (think lots of sequins, silver, catsuits and the occasional bee-inspired look). The singer has worn looks from both established brands Valentino, Mugler, lots of Alexander McQueen, among others, as well as smaller brands like Anrealage and Brandon Blackwood. Balmain catsuits and mini-dresses have been a constant throughout her touring wardrobe (in March, she teamed up with creative director Olivier Rousteing to design a Renaissance sewing line for the brand) as well as imaginative pieces from Loewe. Beyonc began the European tour which saw her in London, Paris and other cities, the last being Warsaw, Poland on June 28. She will then travel to North America with her final date in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 27. Needless to say, there will be countless more style moments to comeo, to make sure you don’t miss a look, check back here as we keep track of everything Beyonc wore during the Renaissance World Tour. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyonc wore a personalized royal blue Roksanda number for her show in London. The piece is a riff on a similar dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Alexander McQueen has been a staple of Beyonc’s Renaissance wardrobe so far. Here she wore a custom dark red embroidered dress with coordinating opera boots and gloves, an iteration of a similar look from their Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Paco Rabanne’s signature silver sequins fit right in with the visual aesthetic of the Renaissance, so it’s no surprise the star opted for a piece from the brand. She wore a sparkly tailored dress for her show in Paris. The 41-year-old looked ethereal in a custom light blue dress by New York brand Brandon Blackwood. She paired the off-the-shoulder number with coordinating opera gloves and silver jewelry. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyonc chose an Off-White look for her show in London. The red bodysuit features a strapless style top and 40,000 red hotfix crystals throughout. Ditching the catsuits that fill the second half of her concert, Beyonc chose a series of stunning dresses for the opening segment of her show. Here, she wore a white Valentino gown with a matching train and opera gloves. The singer wore several looks from London label David Koma during her tour, one of them being this asymmetrical mini dress which features shimmering fringing and wide shoulders. The star wore a silver two-piece set from Loewe for several of her tour stops. Above the long sleeve, she layered a molded breastplate and completed the look with silver boots. This custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit is one of many bee-themed looks Beyonc has worn (there’s a reason she’s called Queen B after all). The piece features black and yellow embroidery as well as coordinating opera gloves. Beyonc continued her longtime relationship with Balmains Olivier Rousteing here, she wore a silver asymmetrical mini dress, thigh-high boots and wrap-around sunglasses. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyonc kept the bee theme on her Stockholm tour opening night. She wore a custom Mugler jumpsuit with towering antennae and bug-like sunglasses. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This custom Alexander McQueen look features bugle beads and crystal anatomical embroidery. Beyonc wore the piece on opening night in Stockholm. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Loewe trompe l’oeil catsuit has become a fan favorite throughout the star tour. The piece was custom made by the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and is a play on a similar dress that recently made the runway. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyonc has worn this silver cut-out bodysuit by French brand Courrges several times so far. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyonc and her dancers wore colorful looks by David Koma for opening night. The ruched dress, which she wore with a reflective jacket, was inspired by the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyonc wore another custom Balmain look, a jumpsuit with the brand’s signature silver embroidery. Beyonc donned a color-changing dress by Japanese brand Anrealage in what was one of the most looks of the tour. The piece changed color when exposed to UV light and revealed a stained glass-like pattern.

