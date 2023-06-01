Compare the benefits of each service

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

In 2020, WalmartMore launched as a competitor to Amazon Prime. Both subscription services offer free shipping and other perks, including video and music streaming and fuel discounts.

Walmart Plus is about $40 less per year and has lower minimum fees for free grocery delivery, while Amazon Prime has more robust streaming content and Amazon Prime Day access.

In addition to these benefits, here’s how the two subscription services compare.

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus: Pricing

Amazon Prime: $15 per month or $139 annually

WalmartMore: $13 per month or $98 per year

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus: Delivery and groceries

If you constantly get items shipped from Amazon or Walmart, it might be a good idea to sign up for Amazon Prime or Walmart Plus.

walmart





Amazon Prime: Subscribers can choose between free two-day shipping on eligible products and free same-day shipping for select zip codes on orders over $25. For free same-day grocery delivery, you must order at least $150 worth of items or pay delivery charges.

Walmart More: Walmart offers unlimited same-day delivery for 160,000 groceries, tech products and household essentials. Members also receive free shipping on Walmart.com orders, excluding oversize and freight items and those shipped by third-party sellers.

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus: Streaming and entertainment

Amazon Prime has way more options for streaming, music, books, and games than you get with a Walmart Plus membership.

Amazon





Amazon Prime: Through Prime Video, subscribers have access to music, movies, original TV shows, Twitch perks, and channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz. You can also access 2 million ad-free songs and podcasts through Prime Music and choose from thousands of books with Prime Reading. Prime Gaming allows members to play its library of free games.

Walmart More: A Paramount Plus subscription is included with Walmart Plus, giving you access to shows like select “Star Trek” series and “1923,” a “Yellowstone” prequel.

You can schedule all of your Amazon deliveries to arrive on a certain day.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson





Amazon Prime: Subscribers can set a weekly delivery day. Contactless Amazon Go convenience stores are open to the public and do not require a Prime membership.

Walmart More: Subscribers do not have priority over non-subscribers for time slots. Members can use the “Scan & Go” feature of the Walmart app for contactless payment.

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus: Sales Events

Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus subscriptions provide access to sale events.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters





Amazon Prime: To take advantage of the Prime Day and Prime Early Access sale events, you need an Amazon Prime membership. Deal Days, usually held in June and October respectively, give members access to deals on thousands of products. Learn more about the sale in our “What is Prime Day” guide.

Walmart More: Members get early access to Black Friday deals. In 2022, offers started on November 7. In recent years, we’ve also seen Walmart give exclusive members-only access to in-demand products like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both are much more readily available now, but that could change as the holidays approach and we might see that happen again.

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus: Additional Benefits

Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus both offer additional benefits, such as discounts on prescriptions or fuel.

Shoshy Cement/Business Insider





Amazon Prime: Free cloud storage for photos and videos, release-day delivery of select new products, Amazon Key In-Garage deliveries, prescription discounts, and Prime Try Before You Buy (which lets you make sure clothes fit you well before you buy them) are just a few of the great Amazon Prime perks.

Walmart More: Additional membership benefits include gas discounts, shopping rewards, and the ability to return items from home.