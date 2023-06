Are social networks draining the originality of hip-hop fashion?

Hip-hop fashion has evolved just as much as music and culture. Some of the staples — like fitted caps, chains, big watches and sneakers — are still popular today, but some say what’s changed is the originality of the artists and signature styles. The hip-hop greats were instantly recognizable, not just for their unique music, but for their individual style. Think Run DMC with leather blazers and Adidas sneakers, LL Cool J with his Kangol hats, The Notorious BIG with his Coogi sweaters, Lil Kim with his elaborate skin-tight stage costumes and Nicki Minaj with the bright colors of her various hairstyles , and clothes. They understood that part of their personality was the need to stand out. “At the end of the day, when everyone starts to zigzag, you want to be the one to zag and go against the grain because that’s what’s going to open other people’s eyes and get you noticed,” the stylist offered. fashion designer and image consultant Mike B. Today, some hip-hop fans lament that most male performers look a lot alike with expensive jewelry, skinny jeans, designer belts and lots of chains. For women, it’s all about revealing as much of their body as possible, sometimes even having surgery to get the look. With social media spreading trends at the speed of light, it’s even harder to express your individuality, says celebrity stylist Taj K. She’s styled artists like Jim Jones and Maino, and up-and-coming artists like Lola Brooke, Ice Spice and Fivio Foreign. . Taj K says everything that looks good gets copied. “I don’t think there’s a lot of individuality. I think it’s seeing an artist who is really successful and clearly trying to do exactly what that artist does and wears.” RELATED: Iconic brand FUBU was among the first black-owned clothing lines to tap into the growing hip-hop cultural movement and give new generations a look that was authentically their own. Co-founder J. Alexander Martin says that back in the day, dress style was part of a statement. “We always used to say that FUBU is a lifestyle, the lifestyle we live in, the things we do, the cultural things we do, and the things we love.” We discuss hip-hop fashion on the next episode of Street Soldiers with our amazing panel. I hope you will join us on Friday night right after 10 O’clock News.

