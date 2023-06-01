First of two parts

WASHINGTON While the U.S. Transportation Security Administration reported a record 2.7 million passengers handled at the nations airports on Friday, May 26, a lack of capacity means intercity passenger rail travel was not a Memorial Day weekend travel option for many Americans served by long-distance Amtrak trains.

However, the problem is not felt in the same way throughout the Amtrak system. In the Northeast, where capacity remains available, runners took advantage of the long weekend.

Northeast Force

Although national media spoke of crowded airports and traffic congestion, most news stories overlooked Amtraks’ northeast corridor. Assessment Northeast Regional Acela coach, long-distance coach and business class sponsorship on Monday, May 29 from the day before, The trains News Wire notes the following:

New York-Washington DC: All 55 departures between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. (including both directions) were at 80-90 percent capacity, with six sold out.

New York-Boston: All 34 departures between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. (including both directions) were at 70-90% capacity, with three ticket offices sold out.

Each Northeast Regional is usually assigned six to eight coaches, a cafe and a business class car. Trains from New York to Miami or New Orleans usually have three cars (the saw palmetto in Savannah, Georgia, has a few more) and each Acela trainset can accommodate approximately 260 business class passengers.

Elsewhere, few choices

Away from the Northeast Corridor, sales were not limited to holiday weekends on many routes. This is partly because Amtrak management has not prioritized the return of the long-haul assets it began removing from service in October 2020, as the dates for rebuilding the brakes of four years imposed by the federal government were coming to an end.

As a result, all long-distance trains were affected to some extent by the lack of available equipment. Rather than expanding sleeping car space on Eastern single-tier trains with the delivery of 25 Viewliner II sleeping cars over the past five years, or diverting cars to other trains at limited capacity, Amtrak moved 17 Viewliner I sleeping cars to the inactive category. The information comes from a Freedom of Information Act request to Amtrak from James Tilley, president of the Florida Association of Railroad Passengers.

Limits of capitol limited

The greatest impact was felt by travelers on trains assigned to Superliners. The Chicago-Washington, DC capitol limited has been operating with a coach, two sleeping cars and a combined cafe-restaurant since March when the second berth was added. With a few exceptions where a seat or room may be available, it is now full every day through July and therefore cannot meet the mobility needs of people boarding at the 16 stations in the six states it serves.

Not having the three and sometimes all four coaches it once carried eliminates Amtrak from the transportation mix in these cities. It also effectively chokes connectivity across the entire network if a journey from one of the cities in the capitol limited road connects through Chicago.

Less capacity equals higher rates

Those who can board pay more. Preliminary ridership and revenue results for April 2023 obtained by The trains News Wire shows that passenger numbers were down 33% from the same month last year, while revenue was up 26%, as shown in the chart below. This translates to a whopping 88% increase in ticket revenue per passenger. More sleeping customers compared to fewer coach passengers could explain the capitols big jump, but reductions in coach and sleeping car capacity are driving higher fares across the long-distance network.

Raising prices as stocks run low is a daily practice in the transportation, broadcasting and live music industry. But the snapshot above, comparing the April 2023 metrics to previous years, shows that strong travel demand accompanied by enough capacity to handle it doesn’t have to lead to a situation where revenue increases exceed the gains in traffic considerably.

In comparison, the City of New Orleans carries seven Superliners: three coaches, a sleeping car, a transition couchette, a dining car and a tourist lounge. Indeed, for reasons that Canadian National has not explained, every passenger train traveling at the maximum permitted speed on CN’s north-south main line through southern Illinois must run with seven Superliners to s Ensure track circuits for signals and crossings are properly shunted.

Thus, the train approaches the capacity of the coach that the capitol limited used to provide. Both City and trains in the Northeast Corridor are showing similar increases in ridership and revenue compared to previous years. This is proof that where sufficient capacity exists, growth can follow.

Belatedly, Amtrak began adding equipment to some long-distance train departures: a coach here (on the southwestern leader) or a sleeping car there (on the empire builders Seattle branch). The trains News Wire asked Amtrak in March for details on how the capacity of individual trains was being adjusted after receiving reports from sleeping car passengers who were downgraded to coach after the car line they had booked in was been abandoned. Amtrak declined to provide its master plan, saying our lineup plan and effective date for changes are commercially sensitive information.

What can be done to bring more of the discarded equipment back into active service? Part 2 will explore this question.