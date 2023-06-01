



WOOL IN CHIC CLOTHING: Kim Jones and Dior have not finished celebrating the Bloomsbury group. The French fashion house is supporting Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and Fashion, billed as the first major exhibition to explore the stylistic impact of the celebrated cultural collective, including frontrunners Virginia Woolf, Duncan Grant, EM Forster, Vanessa Bell, John Maynard Keynes and Lady Ottoline Morrell helped set the pattern for modern dressing. No more WWD Sponsorship follows Jones spring 2023 men’s collection For Diorwhich was produced in partnership with the Charleston Trust and featured prints drawn from Grants’ artwork and furniture designs. Soprano Constance Hauman performs in Orlando wearing Comme des Garons. Scheduled to run from September 13 to January 7, 2024, in a new gallery space in Charleston, Bell and Grant’s home and studio in Lewes, England, Bring No Clothes will feature looks from Dior, Fendi, Comme des Garons , Christopher Bailey-era Burberry, Erdem and SS Daley as well as necklaces and bags worn by Woolf and Bell. In parallel, Particular Books, an imprint of Penguin, will publish Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and the Philosophy of Fashion, written by journalist Charlie Porter, the exposure conservative. He said the artists, writers and thinkers associated with Bloomsbury engaged in fashion in dynamic ways, from philosophical thought to radical clothing. Through clothing, archival objects, paintings, photos and manuscripts, the exhibition examines how the collective explored liberated sexuality, feminism, queer and pacifism, among other ideas. According to Porters, the assembled artifacts shed new light on their lives and provide insight into how we dress today. By mixing the past with the present, I hope that the show will encourage visitors to reconsider their future relationship to fashion. A look from the Erdems Spring 2022 show. The showcase will also feature never-before-seen portraits of Bell and Grant, and fashion designs by Jawara Alleyne, incorporating Bells’ fetish safety pins, and Ella Boucht, who uses couture to reinvent the genre. The story continues Alongside Bring No Clothes, Charleston will mount a second exhibition dedicated to contemporary artist Jonathan Baldock. Jones grew up in Lewes in southern England, not far from Charleston, the farm Grant and Bell took over in 1916, making it the epicenter of their circle of writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

