High and low fashion play a key role in “Transatlantic”

Desperate times have a way of bringing innovation to the surface, a fact highlighted in the new Netflix series Transatlantic, a historical drama about how prominent European Jewish and anti-Nazi artists and intellectuals creatively sought to escape with the help of a private American rescue organization. , the Emergency Relief Committee.

The series is adapted from The Flight Portfolio, Julie Orringers’ 2019 novel about American journalist Varian Fry and his work with the group in Marseille, France, over 80 years ago.

From 1940 to 1941, Fry played by Cory Michael Smith and Chicago heiress Mary Jayne Gold, played by Gillian Jacobs, helped nearly 2,000 people flee France and the Nazis, including artists Marc Chagall, André Breton, Max Ernst, economist Albert Hirschman, poet Walter Mehring, philosophers Hannah Arendt and Walter Benjamin, and writer Heinrich Mann, who moved to Los Angeles.

British costume designer Justine Seymour had almost overwhelming amounts of material to help her illuminate the characters and their fates. Some of the clothing shows a clear lineage with the military uniforms and dreamlike surrealist art that was dominant at the time. More influence came from here to LA

Generally speaking, in those days, people looked to Hollywood for inspiration. It was the golden age of American cinema, and it influenced American fashion, Seymour said. And Superman was out in the 1930s and that drove the 1940s look with the exaggerated shoulder, baggy pants and cinched waist. I think it was inspired by Clark Kent.

Gillian Jacobs’ clothes as Chicago heiress Mary Jayne Gold were often purchased at flea markets and then tailored to the actor. (Anika Molbar/Netflix)

The look and feel of the time deviated towards escapism, but Seymours’ research was more grounded, aided by the many memoirs and historical documents that brought the subjects’ plight to life.

To be honest, I cry when I do my research. It’s very sad, the things I have to look for, said Seymour, speaking from Berlin, where she is often based. Two weeks after transatlantic production began in early 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine and renewed focus on the horrors of war and the status of refugees.

In this context, it may seem shocking to see Holocaust-era figures dressed extravagantly, while others had few possessions beyond the clothes they wore, but as explained Seymour, Europe at that time was a place of extreme contradictions.

Additionally, Winger wanted to avoid the appearance of a period drama. She wanted it to look like ordinary people who lived 80 years ago, Seymour said. I’m actually a purist. I try to keep it as real as possible. If something is exaggerated, it’s only because the character would have done it themselves.

Fry detailed her experiences and her wardrobe in books. He actually had a list of what was in his suitcase, Seymour said. It was like gold to me. He was a man from Brooks Brothers. I wanted to lean into the fact that he was a very honorable man and that his wardrobe didn’t go astray.

Varian Fry (played by Cory Michael Smith) has detailed her experiences and wardrobe in books. He actually had a list of what was in his suitcase, explains costume designer Justine Seymour. It was like gold to me. He was a man from Brooks Brothers. (Anika Molnar/Netflix)

Gold, the Chicago heiress who helped fund the refugee committee, was fond of couture, including surrealist designer Elsa Schiaparelli, who collaborated with artists such as Salvador Dali. I bought a lot of Mary Jaynes clothes at antique markets and cut them to fit her perfectly, so they were from that era but unique to her, Seymour said.

For Gold, the designer used Schiaparelli signatures such as cartoonish appliques, extravagant accessories, vivid prints and even the iconic upside-down shoe hat, this time remade in papier mch by Marseille milliners. Seymour also made a faux fur coat from pressed velvet to honor Jacobs’ refusal to wear real fur.

It’s impossible for an heiress from this era not to have a mink coat, Seymour said. Men of the time also wore fur, a telling plot when a wealthy refugee businessman uses his massive fur as camouflage.

Character sketches by Marc Chagall. (Justine Seymour/Netflix)

A sketch of the character of Mary Jayne Gold, often dressed in bright prints. (Justine Seymour/Netflix)

I had to [the coat] because of the storyline where he had these pockets and hid all of his jewelry and all of his wealth and the weird sausage in there for him to eat, Seymour said. The look was based on a photo of French artist Marcel Duchamp in this ridiculous yeti-like coat.

Clothing has an important subtext in the series in which Seymour illustrates how well they have served its wearers. An opening scene shows Gold swapping her designer dress with a dirty refugee shirt to make it easier for the woman to blend into society. Young and malnourished Hirschman’s baggy pants and worn leather jacket demonstrate his status as a rebel and a refugee. A rabbi drowns when he cannot get rid of his heavy coat, one of his few possessions and perhaps his only shelter.

Clothing was often subterfuge. Fry’s impeccable tailoring deflected suspicion from his rebellious actions. Glamorous British spy Margaux, a fictional character based on Josephine Baker, was the epitome of elegant 1940s power dressing with her pointed skirts, gold brooches and fur stoles.

I used Josephine Baker, because she was fabulous and amazing and a spy. She was so fabulous and there, so who would ever think she was doing anything untoward?

To costume the character of André Breton, one of the founders of the surrealist movements, for a party scene, costume designer Justine Seymour recreated a Man Ray photo of the artist wearing glasses and a rectangle of paper framing his face. (Anika Molbar/Netflix)

The clothes became symbols of oppression and artistic expression on a party stage, the most elaborate undertaking for Seymour in the series, requiring 120 costumes. Artists, writers and even patron Peggy Guggenheim had taken refuge in a villa in Marseilla while the others waited for visas. To help put up with the slow bureaucracy, they celebrated the birthday of Surrealist painter and future Guggenheim husband Ernst. They made art and costumes from what was on hand, newspapers, doll heads, chicken feathers and fans.

Guggenheim donned a crown lined with forks, hinting at the uselessness of cutlery in an age of little food. Mary Jane wore a corset made of leather gloves, a Schiaparelli signature that Seymour has seen referenced in the modern collections of Martin Margiela, Dolce & Gabbana and Diane von Furstenberg. She also used Ernst’s frequent symbol and alter ego, the Loplop bird, to inspire costumes and feathered capes for the party. To disguise Breton, one of the founders of the surrealist movements, Seymour recreated a Man Ray photo of the artist wearing glasses and a rectangle of paper framing his face.

While crafting innovative costumes, Seymour shared some of her characters’ experiences in creating art, creativity, and escapism, even though there was darkness all around.