Fashion
AGT Judge Sofia Vergara Almost Falls Out Of Her Plunging Dress During Sexy Dance With Heidi Klum In New Video
AGT judge Sofia Vergara almost flipped her deep dress while dancing for the camera.
Sofia’s dress choice left little to the imagination as she geared up for the AGT premiere.
Heidi shared a quick clip on Instagram, which showed her sitting next to Sofia.
Heidi was dressed in a strapless orange dress and matching long gloves.
To her right, Sofia wore a sparkling strapless dress in which her chest was barely contained.
The camera pans away from the two women as they dance in a teasing and sexy manner.
Sofia shook her chest a little, her heaving chest threatening to fall off her top.
Heidi twisted her hair and smiled at the camera.
Sofia pursed her lips and posed seductively.
“We are ready,” Heidi captioned the clip.
Most read in Entertainment
Behind the women, the crowd could be seen cheering for the start of the show.
SOLID SOFIA
Meanwhile, AGT fans are thrilled that Judge Sofia Vergara is back for Season 18.
She was mysteriously dropped from the All-Star spin-off earlier this year.
During the season 18 premiere, Sofia posted a photo on Twitter.
It was from her and fellow AGT judge/producer Simon Cowell.
“With boss @SimonCowell #agt,” she captioned thejob.
They both wore serious expressions when Sofia took the picture.
Sofia wore a coral strapless dress and Simon wore his classic black t-shirt.
She returned for season 18 with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon.
She was dropped from the All-Star spin-off, which took place earlier this year.
Fans were thrilled to have the actress back on the panel.
‘WE MISSED YOU!’
“So glad you’re back Sofia!!!! We missed you!!!! It just wasn’t the same without you!!!! YAY. Sofias back!!!!!” a fan wrote on his post.
“I’m glad Sofia is back. I love her,” said another.
A third added, “Welcome. Of course @SofiaVergara and @agt missed out. Thank you for a great feel-good show tonight. Smiles!”
“I missed you!” commented another.
“We missed you! Glad you’re back,” said one final fan.
MIA
On January 2, 2023, the first season of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premiered with just three of the four signature judges.
While fans were thrilled to see favorite contestants like Terry Fator return, many viewers were disappointed to learn that Sofia wouldn’t be joining her co-stars on the competition panel.
She reportedly missed All-Stars action because she was “engaged in acting,” according toNewsweek.
At this time, the details of his upcoming project are unclear, but according toIMDbshe will star in the upcoming Griselda TV miniseries as Griselda Blanco, as well as the movie Strays.
Sofia became a judge on the talent show in 2020, joining on season 15.
