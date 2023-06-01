“Sometimes I feel like I’ve fallen into fashion,” says Jonathan Anderson

Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, created the brand’s annual craft award to decode the discipline’s “chintz” and “pastiche” associations, he tells Dezeen in this interview.

Luxury fashion house Loewe recently announced the sixth winner of its annual craft award at NYCxDesign, which celebrates applied arts and innovation in modern craftsmanship.

A spiky egg sculpture by a Japanese ceramist Eriko Inazaki was shortlisted for the 2023 award from over 2,700 nominations.

“It became chintz”

Anderson established Loewe Foundation Craft Prize in 2016 with the aim of honoring the origins of the brand in the 19th century as a collective of leather craftsmen.

Speaking to Dezeen at the award ceremony at The Noguchi Museum in Brooklyn, he explained that he also wanted to redefine contemporary understandings of craft production.

“I think from the 80s, [craft] had become this thing that was tied to mid-century, it was pastiche,” Anderson said.

“In Britain, for example, a lot of money was put into crafts and the Arts Council to stimulate this idea of ​​making, and then maybe it became chintz at some point.”

“The reason I created the award was to try to decode that,” he told Dezeen. “It felt like it wasn’t marketed properly. The work was there, but the platform wasn’t there.”

Young creatives are once again interested in craftsmanship, he suggested.

“I think young people are starting to realize that while it’s interesting to be a contemporary artist, it can be just as interesting to be a rug maker or to do ceramics or woodworking,” Anderson said.

“It’s a less diminished form of the arts.”

“I’m probably a shopaholic”

Before being named by Loewe in 2014, Anderson founded his eponymous label, JW Anderson.

Although differentiated by what Anderson describes as “angst” at JW Anderson and “increased perfection” at Loewe, the two brands share a focus on art, design, craftsmanship and interiors.

His collections at Loewe often incorporate elements of applied arts – drawing on collaborators and artisans, such as metal artist Elie Hirsch who created solid copper and pewter jackets for his Fall Winter 2023 collection.

Loewe also presented a collection of decorated wooden chairs during Milan Design Week, created by artisans from around the world.

“For me, art will always be a language, whatever brand I’m in,” he said. “Because I think it’s a way for me to explain to the consumer what I like or the things that fascinate me.”

The Northern Irish designer’s love of craftsmanship and artistry extends to designing store interiors for his two brands.

JW Anderson recently unveiled its first flagship store in Milan during Milan Design Week, designed by Anderson in collaboration with 6a Architects.

“I sometimes feel like I’ve fallen into fashion, but ultimately the inner part is what I love the most,” he said.

“What I like about interiors is that it’s a singular type of environment. Whereas fashion is like a transitional period that takes place in different environments. I like with interiors the control you can have in space.”

He described his love of shopping for items to appear in stores.

“I think I’m probably a shopaholic,” he said. “I could be at an auction or be in a gallery and I’m like, ‘oh, this is perfect for Korea or this is perfect for…’.”

“I think it just adds that element and a delight for a consumer to go into a store and see an original Rennie Mackintosh chair.”

Needle felted chair and pointed ceramic egg in the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize exhibit

Anderson believes that for Loewe, store design is sometimes more important than fashion shows.

“I think stores can be more than these utility vehicles,” he said. “I think, for me, the store is just as important as doing a runway show. It’s kind of even more important because they have to last longer.”

“I’m in a very lucky position at Loewe where I decide everything,” he added. “I have a team of in-house architects, but I decide on each work, I decide on each door handle, each light fixture.”

However, that doesn’t tempt Anderson to switch from fashion to interiors permanently.

“I like it because it’s probably more like a hobby,” he said. “It’s something that distracts me from what I do as a day job, but I do it because of the Loewe or JW Anderson scene.

“But I would never see it as something where I was like, ‘oh, I’m going to be an interior designer,'” he continued. “There are other people who are really good at it. I think I’m good at it to a certain extent, but I change my mind too quickly. I would like it for a day, then I would like to do it again once.”

The portrait is of Scott Tridle.