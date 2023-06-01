Fashion
Symphony Fashion Show Patron’s Party is Exciting with Brandon Maxwell | Events
Jhe Symphony Fashion Show is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year. The show, presented by Gus Mayer, has a long planning process for guests. Each year, the Designer Kickoff Party, an unmissable event, presents the spring looks of designers, and orders are placed. Janice Elliott Morgan does an expert job of making sure two women don’t wear the same outfit if they order from Gus Mayer.
The day before the big show, friends and fashion lovers gathered at the Patrons Party to celebrate the most glamorous night of the year. Hosted by Dana and David Curtis and Dione and Justin DeWitte at the newly completed home of Lyn and Steve Cates, the evening was a fine example of what guests could expect for the main event. Co-chairs Mary Morgan Ketchel and Lisa Manning looked stunning in their Brandon Maxwell dresses: Mary Morgan wore a strapless Wisteria taffeta dress and Lisa wore a pink and orange sheath dress with a ruffled hem. Executive Chairman Sandra Lipman also looked flawless in a Brandon Maxwell design, a mint kaleidoscope prism floral silk print shirt and pants. Delicious, perfectly sized bites were enjoyed as guests chatted with designer Brandon Maxwell who graciously posed for photos. The cocktail of the evening was the special Hawaiian Punch cocktail.
Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan Valentine thanked everyone for their generous support. Funds raised at the Symphony Fashion Show go to support the Nashville Symphonys’ groundbreaking Accelerando initiative. This program prepares and mentors young musicians from diverse ethnic backgrounds as they pursue higher education and careers as professional musicians. As the sun set in the evening, the excitement set in and it was clear that the guests were looking forward to the next day’s magnificent show, as well as the special host: award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth. an Emmy Award and a Tony Award.
