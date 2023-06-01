Fashion
Spruce up your summer wardrobe with these dresses from YesStyle
Summer sale! The hottest and best time of the year has arrived, which means it’s time to empty your closet and make room for these dresses from YesStyle!
Dresses are the ultimate items for long summer days. Whether it’s throwing one over a bathing suit and instantly looking chic, or rocking a flowy day-to-night outfit, a sundress is the perfect piece for the weather. hot.
While we love to shop, it can be hard to find a stylish style that’s on budget. When you finally come across a reasonably priced dress, it may be made from inexpensive materials that are rough against the skin. Moreover, fast fashion is one of the main causes of pollution. However, shopping with YesStyle will solve all these problems!
YesStyles dresses are not only fashionable and timeless, but some are made from eco-friendly materials that are comfortable to boot. Best of all, these dresses are currently on sale for 60% off and start at just $9 and our favorites are below!
Keep scrolling to see the flattering and alluring clothes YesStyle has to offer:
Eco Friendly Ruched Front Bodycon Mini Dress
This adorable fitted dress is made from organic cotton and spandex, which means you’ll feel cool and comfortable all day long. It features a long sleeve design and is finished with a mini skirt and an adorable bow on the chest. What’s not to like?
Get the Eco Friendly Long Sleeve Tie Front Bodycon Mini Dress from YesStyle for only $10!
Floral trapeze dress with ruffled sleeves
This floral number features short ruffled sleeves, a high neck, a cinched waist and a flowy skirt. The dress falls below the knee, making it a chic look that is bound to be a staple in your wardrobe.
Get the Ruffle Sleeve Floral Midi Swing Dress from YesStyle for only$19!
Plain Sleeveless V-Neck Smocked Mini Dress
A summer dream! Take this adorable mini dress to the beach or wear it at night and you’ll get compliments left and right. Finished with a plunging neckline, the dress comes in three color options: white, almond and navy.
Get the Plain Sleeveless V-Neck Smocked Mini Dress from YesStyle for only $17!
Spaghetti Strap Open Back Bodycon Mini Dress
Channel your inner party girl and slip into this sultry room for a night of fun! You can jazz up the number with a pair of heels or style it with an adorable t-shirt underneath. The dress features an open back and spaghetti straps as well as an elegant cutout in the skirt!
Get the Spaghetti Strap Open Back Bodycon Mini Dress from YesStyle for only $9!
Spaghetti Strap Gingham Cutout Summer Dress
Perfect for picnics! This adorable dress features a skater skirt you can twirl in, a cutout on the chest and a twist top. The adorable piece is available in three different color options so you’ll find a style you’ll fall in love with!
Get the Spaghetti Strap Gingham Cutout Summer Dressfrom YesStyle for only $15!
