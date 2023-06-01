Chase Audige waives final year of eligibility, retains name in 2023 NBA Draft Chase Audige waives final year of eligibility





Daily archive photo by Esther Lim Senior Redshirt guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After helping bring Northwestern back to the NCAA Tournament, Audige announced Wednesday that he will not be returning to Evanston next season, keeping his name in the 2023 NBA draft.

It’s official, he’s turning pro. After a historic season of watching senior guards Boo Buie and senior Chase Audige in redshirts, North West fans will have to hope for a “last dance” in 2023-24 to rest. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday that Audige will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft and will not return to Evanston in the fall. Source: Northwestern’s Chase Audige remains in the 2023 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2023 Audige, who entered the NBA draft process in April, has kept Wildcat fans on the edge of their seats as they await his decision. With the retirement deadline approaching in the next few hours, Audige’s announcement opens a void in coach Chris Collins’ roster that hasn’t been vacant in years. The native of Coram, New York, racked up 81 starts in his 82-game tenure for NU throughout his three years at Evanston – bringing it all together in his senior year. Audige hit career highs in 2022-23, dropping an average of 14.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He earned co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and second-team All-Big Ten honors. With Buie, a team leader, announcing his return earlier this month, Collins will seek another comrade to command the ship, as he tries to get the Cats back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in league history. program. While Audige’s decision may make that goal more difficult, NU are returning six of their best nine scores from last season, highlighted by Buie, junior guard Ty Berry and second-year guard Brooks Barnhizer. In addition to Berry and Barnhizer’s numbers rising with Audige’s departure, Collins has also added three transfers — two of them guards — who hope to fill the backcourt void. Princeton guard Ryan Langborg (12.7 points per game), Denver guard Justin Mullins (9.8 points and 1.5 steals per game) and Liberty forward Blake Preston (6.7 points per game) will likely be a big part of that effort. Incoming first-year guards Jordan Clayton and Parker Strauss, and forward Blake Barkley round out the current Cats roster. Audige’s departure also means that one last scholarship is still up for grabs. As Collins and the program begin the search for someone they find suitable, Wednesday’s news doesn’t mean the return trip to March Madness is on hold — the itinerary may look a little different. E-mail: [email protected]

