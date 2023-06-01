Fashion
Mahlagha Jaberi’s Cannes dress and other controversial fashions
A model was shot at Cannes Film Festival 2023 after wearing an outfit that looked like a noose.
Mahlagha Jaberi, 33, walked the red carpet in a black dress with rope detail on Tuesday, which the Iranian-born model said was meant to “make a statement” about the executions taking place in her home country.
“We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamor of Cannes, but more importantly, to draw media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranians,” she wrote on instagram.
The dress designed by Jila Saber also featured the slogan “Stop Executions” on the back, but Jaberi said security prevented her from showing it to photographers.
Iranian authorities have executed at least 200 people this year, according to the UN.
Jaberis’ politically motivated dress has split the internet, with some admiring her bold and beautiful look and others declaring her absolutely shameful.
The Jaberis dress isn’t the first time slipknots have caused a stir in the fashion world.
Givenchy has been accused of glorifying suicide for her noose necklace during the Paris Fashion Week show in 2021, while Burberry had to apologize for a hoodie with a noose on the catwalk in 2019.
While Iranian models’ noose dress at the Cannes Film Festival continues to divide opinion, seeing other divisive outfits has sparked controversy in the fashion world.
Controversial Celebrity Fashion Moments
Lady Gaga’s “meat dress”
One of the most controversial looks of recent years is Lady Gagas’ meat dress, worn at the 2010 VMAs and made entirely of raw meat.
According to Gaga, it was to raise awareness of the US Army’s policy on military service for non-heterosexual people.
“Back then they were trying to repeal ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,'” she said. British vogue in 2021. “We decided to do the meat dress because I was like, ‘If you were willing to die for your country, who cares how you identify yourself? “”
However, PETA disapproved of the dress designed by Franc Fernandez, calling it “offensive”.
Bjork’s swan dress
Not all celebrity outfits are controversial for the wrong reasons. Some are as quirky as they are well known simply for standing out and moving away from the status quo.
Case in point: Bjrk’s famous swan dress from the 2001 Oscars red carpet.
Rihanna’s look at the 2018 Met Gala
For the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Rihanna wore an embellished outfit by Maison Margiela.
However, many Christians were offended that she wore a miter – a large, pointed helmet usually reserved for bishops and the pope.
Prince Harry’s Nazi Costume
A 20-year-old Prince Harry caused outrage when he dressed up as a Nazi for a fancy dress party in 2005.
The young prince was pictured wearing a Nazi soldiers uniform with a swastika armband, and later admitted the misguided suit was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan.
Jennifer Lopez’s Grammys dress
Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress worn on the 2000 Grammy Awards red carpet will go down in fashion history as one of the most notable looks, after the revealing gown even sparked the launch of Google Images.
Serena Williams French Open Jumpsuit
Serena Williams caused a stir at the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros for wearing a black jumpsuit that made her feel “like a warrior, a warrior princess… from Wakanda”.
Williams, who had given birth to her daughter Alexis by C-section six months previously and suffered from blood clots, had to wear the tight compression suit to keep her blood flowing during the game.
Even though the Nike-designed outfit didn’t break any rules, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli thought it had “gone too far” with the design, and the French Open later. introduced a stricter dress code.
Rose McGowan’s VMA Nude Dress
Actor Rose McGowan caused a stir in one of the originals nude dresses on the 1998 VMAs red carpet.
It was my first major public appearance after being sexually assaulted, McGowan, who has long claimed Harvey Weinstein raped her in 1997, told Yahoo in 2020. throw? Then I have one for you!
Joy Villa’s Grammy Dresses
Singer Joy Villa, known for her outspoken support of former United States President Donald Trump, wore a mural dress to the 2019 Grammy Awards to support her Mexico-US border wall, which featured a motif of bricks and a barbed wire collar.
It was her third controversial Grammy dress in a row, following an anti-abortion dress in 2018 and a Make America Great Again dress in 2017.
Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Met Gala
Kim Kardashian made headlines in 2022 when she wore Marilyn Monroes’ famous Happy Birthday Mr President dress on the Met Gala red carpet, but it was her who was widely publicized weight loss to fit into the dress that people have criticized for promoting dangerous diets.
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for her ‘Tax the Rich’ dress worn at the 2021 Met Gala, with many calling her a hypocrite for addressing economic inequality at an event that cost $30,000 to attend .
She then addressed the allegations of hypocrisy stating that many elected officials regularly attend because of our responsibility to keep cultural institutions accessible to the public.
The cultural appropriation of Katy Perry
Singer Katy Perry received backlash in 2013 after dressing as a geisha for a performance at the American Music Awards.
Even in my intention to appreciate Japanese culture, I did it wrong with a performance, Perry later told civil rights activist DeRay McKesson.
|
