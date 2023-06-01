This Jewish fashion YouTuber recreated her great-great-grandmother’s Shabbat dress

Over the past two years, Vi has grown her fashion history YouTube channel, SnappyDragon, to over 85,000 subscribers, posting reviews of period drama costumes, medieval hair care routines, recreations of historical outfits and more. But when she realized how little, if any, information about the history of Jewish fashion existed in the thriving historical costume community, she found herself eager to learn more and contribute. Jewish representation and acceptance in this space. She wanted to engage with historical fashion in a way that acknowledged her Jewish identity, instead of separating from it. This meant creating new videos focusing on the historical clothing and clothing of Jewish communities, using her background in hairdressing and her lifelong interest in research to bring historically accurate interpretations to life.

For Vi, historical fashion is not just a passion, but a vastly underexplored way for people to connect with their ancestors. His new YouTube series, “The clothes on their backtakes this interest to even more ambitious heights. Developed over six episodes, with funding and support from the Jewish Writers Initiative, “The Clothes on Their Backs” follows Vi through the process of recreating a Shabbat dress that might have been worn by Carolina, her back. -great-grandmother who arrived in New York in 1881. The series delves into the design process – from choosing the right fabrics to finding antique buttons with Stars of David on them – to sewing the clothes, the clothing inside the Tenement Museum and the return to Carolina’s footsteps on the Lower East Side. .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Hey Alma caught up with Vi and the Lower East Side crew on a recent day of filming, in the dress she created for the show.

The series follows your process of learning more about your great-great-grandmother, Carolina. What made you feel connected to her?

She was who I would be at that time. I think it’s a common experience for people to watch a historical drama or read a historical novel and identify with the character or imagine themselves in that place. And for much of my childhood, I would read these historical fiction books or watch period dramas and think, “Where are the Jews? There are no Jews! So if I want to identify with this character, I have to ostensibly forget that I’m Jewish and that matters. Thinking of someone like Carolina, I can kind of look up and see, no, that’s who I would have been. If I have to put myself in this historical context, it’s me. And that’s really powerful, because it gives you a way to see yourself in the story without having to separate yourself from those parts of your identity that matter to you.

Did your background in dressmaking and tailoring make it easier to connect with Carolina, who also reportedly spent her days sewing clothes?

I think because I know more about what it would have been, I almost feel like I understand less viscerally. I don’t know what it’s like to sit in a factory 12 hours a day, six days a week with a younger brother I’m responsible for. I will never know what it is. But I know what it’s like to try to get a dress made on time. And I know what it’s like to think, well, what would be the fastest way to do it versus the right way to do it? I know what it’s like to sit in front of the sewing machine for several hours a day, not 12, not an industrial sewing machine, not in a factory. But it gives me enough frame to be able to hear that and think, wow, that’s how intense that was. Even if I don’t know it, like in my chest, I can think about how my shoulders feel after three hours – and imagine four times [that]. It’s not perfect, but it’s something.

You’ve spent the past few days wandering around New York in historic attire. Does wearing the outfit help you better understand what it was like to move around the world as a woman in the 1880s? How does it feel different?

Physically, it almost changes your posture. The way the shoulders are on this bodice, I need to hold my shoulders properly. As 21st century people, we lean forward. But if I do that, the back pulls and the front wrinkles. So I have to have a good posture. And underneath, even though that’s what always freaks people out, I’m wearing a corset. My size is not smaller. I do not change size. It’s like a bra with back support. It’s not uncomfortable. I mean, it gets a bit tiring after a whole day in it, but it’s not painful. I am not laced to reduce my size. It’s just a base coat. But it changes your posture. I don’t lean back on the seat in the subway, I stand up straight. And even now, if I try to lean back, I’ll feel like that’s not how the corset wants to sit. I haven’t been out of the house in 21st century clothes since Monday, and I’m comfortable. That’s the thing. As soon as I started putting it on, I was almost surprised at how instantly I felt it at home.

Can you describe what you are wearing? What are all the layers?

My first layer is a shirt and drawers, i.e. long floral boxers. Right now I’m wearing modern woolen socks and lace-up boots. When I made the full costume for yesterday’s shoot, I was wearing cotton over the knee stockings and button up boots. I’m not wearing them today as they weren’t broken in enough and I started getting a bit of blisters so I said no put the lace up boots on they aren’t as common this time around period but I can walk all day in these. Then I have the corset, which is plain white cotton. The framework is very light; it’s probably softer than my fingernails. It’s synthetic whale bone, which is a very similar material, but we no longer hunt whales as if it were a renewable resource. So synthetic, not the real stuff.

There is a stir pad. We are in 1881, before big animations were fashionable. Big bustles came into fashion again probably from 1883, but a little cushion to puff up the skirt is in fashion, and that’s something you could make and stuff with fabric straps, which I did . So it’s just tied around the waist of the corset. I also have a petticoat, which is just a plain white cotton underskirt, just like the overskirt, except it has a drawstring rather than a belt and hooks and eyes. It’s a cheap, easy-to-wash regular fabric because you want it to be the diaper that gets dirty rather than the good fabric.

What I don’t have, and should have but haven’t had time to make, is a corset cover. A corset cover is a little camisole that kind of smooths out the line of the corset under the top, and is another layer so the metal busk of your corset doesn’t wear out on the right fabric of the dress.

How would Jewish fashion have been different from other fashions that would have been worn at the time?

That’s the question that runs through everything I do that has to do with Jewish identity, because half the time we don’t know. There are some things I can point out. For example, I could say that sometimes very fashionable women wore dresses in this period with a lower square neckline during the day. Carolina probably doesn’t wear this if she’s from an Orthodox community. If she is Orthodox, when she marries, she begins to cover her hair; she no longer just wears a hat. If you work with wool, you have to be careful with your materials in a way that non-Jews don’t if you don’t want to end up wearing chat [mixing wool and linen, which is prohibited under Jewish law].

How did you come to choose Carolina as the central character of this series?

I looked at the ancestors on my mother’s side who came later — in 1904, I have a great aunt, in 1919 or 1920, my great-grandmother came from that side — but these are periods that have been covered more extensively, with stories that I think have been covered more. Then I traced my father’s side and found Carolina, my first female ancestor I could find on that side of my family.

I have no relationship with my immediate family on my father’s side. It’s not something possible or safe for me. And I was watching this and thinking, this is a way for me to get over the breakdown in my relationship with this side of my family. There are many things that I will not be able to discover. I can’t tell anyone on this side of my family about her. I won’t have many personal stories. But how many people are also going to struggle to connect with their heritage, their family history, if they have some sort of breakdown or difficulty in their relationship with their immediate family?

I talked about it with the fellows on my Writers Fellowship who are helping me produce this project, and said I might not mention it. And they said: No, you’re talking about it. Because you have people in the audience who think the same thing, and they want to hear about the experiences of overcoming that.

What was it like researching Carolina’s story?

There is nothing that can ever rebuild that bond with my immediate family on that side. But it feels good to be able to look at this side of the family and say that there are parts of my identity here that I don’t have to cut myself off from. Even if it’s through historical studies or sewing rather than family stories and personal connections, I don’t have to throw away the good to set the boundaries I need to, which is important . I think a lot of people struggle with feeling like you need to stay in touch, even if it’s not healthy for you, or you need to completely cut off that whole part of your identity.

You are one of the few designers in the world of historical costume design to specifically tell Jewish stories. What motivated this interest?

It’s very nice to be able to step into what feels like a gap in the Jewish sphere, and it’s also very important to bring the Jewish perspective to the community of people who are interested in costumes and the history of fashion, but perhaps don’t see Jews represented in this region. I received a lot of comments like this when I first talked about my Jewish identity on my YouTube channel. This was my first video to get a significant number of views and really get airplay. And that was because people were saying, I’ve never seen anyone talk about the history of Jewish fashion, I’ve never seen anyone dress up in medieval costume and talk about being Jewish at that time. And certainly not in a way where they celebrate identity rather than just talking about anti-Semitism.