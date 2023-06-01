With historic colony, Minnesota to move transgender woman from men’s prison to women’s facility

State corrections officials announced a legal settlement Thursday that clears the way for the historic transfer of a transgender woman from a men’s prison to Shakopee Women’s Institution and includes a $495,000 payment.

The state Department of Corrections (DOC) said when Christina Lusk leaves Moose Lake Jail next week, she will be the agency’s first transgender inmate to be transferred to a facility that matches her gender identity. .

“I believe we have taken a big step forward in empowering people to express who they really are and bring some kind of peace and happiness into their lives,” Lusk said in a statement released by Gender Justice, a St. Paul organization that joined the Robins Kaplan firm to represent her in her lawsuit.

“This journey has brought extreme challenges, and I have endured so much,” Lusk’s statement continued. “I hope no one has to go through the same circumstances. … I can truly say that I am a strong and proud transgender woman, and my name is Christina Lusk.”

Lusk alleged in her lawsuit that she was housed in a Moose Lake dormitory with men and had to use the bathroom and change clothes among male prisoners. During the first two months of her imprisonment, the suit continued, “Ms. Lusk had been repeatedly sexually abused in her group cell.”

She was scolded for having boobs and wearing female clothes, according to the costume. Yet she was also chastised for going braless while her bras were in the wash.

Additionally, her suit said that Lusk “was searched by male staff despite only being cleared for female searches. The male staff stared at Ms. Lusk’s breasts and watched her change clothes. “

Under the DOC’s new transgender policy, which went into effect in January, Minnesota is now one of 11 states and the District of Columbia that allow transfers to facilities that match an incarcerated person’s gender identity. rather than their sex assigned at birth.

As part of the settlement of the lawsuit filed in Ramsey County District Court in June 2022 and in accordance with new DOC policy, the agency said Lusk will have access to a transgender health specialist to determine whether surgery affirming is medically necessary, then help her. should she undergo the procedure.

“The DOC is constitutionally obligated to provide medically necessary care to incarcerated individuals, which includes treatment for gender dysphoria,” read a statement from DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Based on the facts of this specific case, the incarcerated person will now have access to the medical care they need, deserve and which we have a legal obligation to provide.”

DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman added that the new policy is consistent with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order protecting the rights of Minnesotans to receive gender-affirming care.

The DOC said it currently houses 48 transgender people out of a total prison population of just over 8,000.

Now, under the new policy, transfer requests will be granted unless the desired placement poses an increased risk of physical or sexual harm to that person or those housed in the preferred facility, Skoogman said.

The $495,000 payment from DOC includes $250,000 to cover Lusk’s legal fees and expenses, according to the settlement.

Lusk was born in Rochester in 1965, graduated from Irondale High School in New Brighton, married and had two children before becoming transgender in 2008. Since then she has undergone hormone treatments and undergone breast augmentation while continuing to transition into what it is. legally and medically recognized as a woman.

While living in Minneapolis, in 2018 she was charged with a criminal drug offense, pleaded guilty and began serving time at St. Cloud Men’s Prison in March 2019 before soon to be transferred to Moose Lake.

Luks asked the DOC twice before to be transferred to Shakopee Women’s Prison and lost both times. His lawsuit said the rulings were made without explanation.

Her time in custody is scheduled to end in May 2024, when she will be on probation until February 2027.

“Thanks to Christina Lusk’s willingness to speak out, trans people in custody will now have expanded access to the housing and healthcare they need, as well as the legal protections they deserve,” said the director. Counsel of Gender Justice, Jess Braverman.