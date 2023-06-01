How to pull off shorts dressed like a star at Cannes





welcome to SHORT WEEK SHORT WEEK, GQ recommends an abbreviated ode appropriately for the most summery and light bottoms. Whether you’re a big, baggy guy, an above-the-knee guy, or somewhere in between, we’ve got all the thoughts, takes, and, yes, recommendations to make this your biggest, hottest season of shorts. longest and most elegant to date. Dressy shorts, we grant you, were a bit of an oxymoron. These days, most of your favorite pants are readily available in summer-ready form: khakis, sweats, hell, even jeans. And yet, the specific type of airy pants all over the catwalk and on your local big-name brand’s shelves this season hasn’t had many warm-weather counterparts so far. In 2023, a growing cohort of fashionable menswear brands are focusing on tailored shorts in all shapes and sizes, and it’s not too soon. Already hooked up to the vibe but not sure you have the juice to pull them off? You do it and you don’t need an IMDb profile to do it. (A razor-sharp suit jacket always helps, though.) The question, then, is not one of whether you should incorporate a pair into your rotation, but how. Fortunately, your friends at GQ Recommends are on the case. Below, we’ve compiled a quartet of must-have outfit ideas that offer plenty of inspiration, all the reasons you need to slip into a pair of chic dressy shorts right now. For the fashion-conscious Reservoir Dog Take it from Pharrell: The easiest way to dress up shorts is to pair them with their matching jacket. Choosing the shorts in question, however, is a much trickier question. Wed recommends sticking to solid, dark colors, which makes the whole move a little less jarring for beginners and ensures your shorts will pair just as well with a striped button-down as a t-shirt. . When it comes to dressing them up, a crisp white shirt (not tucked in, if you’re really going for it), a punchy black tie and chunky derbies keep them from feeling quite that, well,suit-y. Keep the silhouettes wide and loose, and you’ll look a lot more like A$AP Rocky than a wayward prepster struggling through summer school. Wide pleated wool shorts COS COS slim fit marl wool blazer Stssy Lightweight Classic Shirt Comme Des Garcons Homme Two black and white graphic tie Solovair 3-Eye “Gibson” Shoe Uniqlo colorful socks (GREY) For the Fella dreaming of the Amalfi Coast Auralee’s tobacco brown shorts have many of the features we love about traditional dress pants, the crisp crease, the sleek gabardine fabric, the waist extender tab, but most importantly they’re stillshorts. To keep the airflow moving, wear an open mesh polo shirt and shoes that straddle the line between lace-ups and sandals. Before heading out, accessorize with designer sunglasses and a bucket hat, and voila: your very own personal cabana, no VIP ticket needed. Auralee high-rise wool-gabardine shorts Johnny Madewell Collared Polo Shirt Calvin Klein classic cotton multipank tank tops Sandals The Guardian Boot “Jerome” Corridor Hand Crochet Bucket Hat Dita Eyewear meta-evo one D-frame titanium sunglasses For the 9 to 5 who need to disconnect Pinstripes might be an old-school power move, but on Sacais belted shorts they just add a little bitrefined to an outfit you would never wear to a board meeting. To really get the hang of it, pair them with a vacation-ready camp shirt in the most F-you pattern imaginable, tinted sunglasses, and a tank top that’s way fancier than the A-shirts you order in the pack, and then trade these heavy-duty sleds for mules. you’ll start the second you hit the beach. Sacai Pinstripe Belted Trousers Folk printed cotton shirt “Gabe” Saturdays Ivory Ribbed Cotton Tank Top Blueu Burnham 9-karat gold sapphire necklace Marni x No Vacancy Inn “Fussbet” mules crochet clog For the guy who puts the grab in Seersucker Thanks to the efforts of galactic mastermind dressers like Wes Anderson, the seersucker has long since earned its place on the Mt. Rushmore of summer fabrics. Usually, though, you’ll find the pleated cotton fabric on Churchill Downs-ready suits surrounded by lots of vibrant pastels. But like Ivy Styleenters its dirty eraseersuckershortsfeel good, especially when they come courtesy of Thom Browne, the reigning king of gloriously scared Americana. Flip the script by ditching the matching jacket altogether, then dress up the vibe even more with a crisp white tee, a fleece vest made from the fluffiest cashmere on the planet, and some retro sneakers. If said sneakers also manage to cure your Samba anxiety in the process, even better. Thom Browne Gray Grosgrain Cuff Shorts Lady White Co. Athens T-Shirt Stffa ribbed cashmere sweater cardigan Timex Q Reissue Stainless Steel 38mm Watch Adidas SPZL “Hochelaga” sneakers Oceanside Thunders Love Striped Socks

