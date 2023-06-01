How Fast&Up Man aims to disrupt men’s health and wellbeing

Men’s sexual health and well-being are rarely discussed in our country. Whatever your background, it is considered taboo to mention it. According to the NFHS 5 report, 15.6% of men have high blood sugar compared to 13.5% of women, and 24% of men have high blood pressure compared to 21% of women. The prevalence of lung and prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, depression and suicide is also high in men compared to women. Over the last two or three years, there has been a significant growth of around 16-17% in the men’s health and wellness industry in India. After the pandemic, people became health conscious and started taking better care of themselves. This is what inspired the D2C Brand Fast&Up launches Fast&Up Man.

There was a need for a health and wellness brand that understood all the different needs and requirements of men. We’ve launched a new category specific to men to cater to their overall health, wellness and sexual health. These supplements have been made with high quality ingredients from local and international sources. The range also includes vegan products sourced from all-natural, plant-based ingredients to cater to the country’s growing vegan consumer base, said Varun Khanna, co-founder of Fast&Up Man.

Fast&Up Man aims to empower individuals with effective science-based solutions for men that promote better performance in life.

Brand building

Fast&Up Man is present on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, Netmeds, Zepto, Blinkit, 1mg, HyugaLife, Nykaa Man and Fit India Products, as well as on its own website.

The brand’s products are also available in the offline market. It has a strong presence in over 1,000 stores across India. We want to expand this presence to over 2,500 stores by the end of this quarter, Khanna said.

We are also expanding our presence through quick commerce, third-party portals and distribution through retail channels, he added.

Options galore

Currently, the brand has a total of six products in the Fast&Up Man category. The range’s target age range is between 18 and 60 years old. Its vegetable protein is designed for men with added performance boosters. Fast&Up Man also offers a multivitamin for men for those who want to relieve stress and gain more energy.

In addition, the brand also offers two products that are mainly geared towards sexual well-being, namely Man Performance and Man Extend. The Man Extend is for premature ejaculation and the Man Performance is for people with erectile dysfunction or impotence. It additionally has an ashwagandha formulation for natural vitality, stress management and hormonal balance.

Our journey as a brand has been instrumental in the field of male nutrition; we look forward to launching more products this year. As a local brand, our products are GMC certified and WHO approved. We have a wide variety of flavors, our products not only being tasty and effective, they are easy to transport and convenient to consume. From a range of powders to capsules to effervescent tablets, there are myriad options for the customer to choose from, he explained.

Marketing approach

Men’s health and sexual issues are rarely discussed openly. Although this conversation has started over the past few years, there is still a long way to go. As a brand, it wants to highlight that these health issues exist; and that there is a solution.

Fast&Up Mans marketing approach is to tell people that it is the best and most trusted brand for men’s health and nutrition. Through its marketing campaign, the brand tries to make people understand that it is normal for men to have problems. The biggest problem we face is that men do not openly accept and acknowledge the health problems they suffer from. As a brand, we’re here to tell them that it’s okay to have problems and that there are ways to be your best self,” Khanna said.

Way to go

The brand expects this category to grow at least twice in the coming year. As a very rapidly evolving space, Fast & Up Man is also seeing more brand adoption in Tier II and III cities, which is an exciting stack.