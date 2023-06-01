Fashion
How Fast&Up Man aims to disrupt men’s health and wellbeing
Men’s sexual health and well-being are rarely discussed in our country. Whatever your background, it is considered taboo to mention it. According to the NFHS 5 report, 15.6% of men have high blood sugar compared to 13.5% of women, and 24% of men have high blood pressure compared to 21% of women. The prevalence of lung and prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, depression and suicide is also high in men compared to women. Over the last two or three years, there has been a significant growth of around 16-17% in the men’s health and wellness industry in India. After the pandemic, people became health conscious and started taking better care of themselves. This is what inspired the D2C Brand Fast&Up launches Fast&Up Man.
There was a need for a health and wellness brand that understood all the different needs and requirements of men. We’ve launched a new category specific to men to cater to their overall health, wellness and sexual health. These supplements have been made with high quality ingredients from local and international sources. The range also includes vegan products sourced from all-natural, plant-based ingredients to cater to the country’s growing vegan consumer base, said Varun Khanna, co-founder of Fast&Up Man.
Fast&Up Man aims to empower individuals with effective science-based solutions for men that promote better performance in life.
Brand building
Fast&Up Man is present on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, Netmeds, Zepto, Blinkit, 1mg, HyugaLife, Nykaa Man and Fit India Products, as well as on its own website.
The brand’s products are also available in the offline market. It has a strong presence in over 1,000 stores across India. We want to expand this presence to over 2,500 stores by the end of this quarter, Khanna said.
We are also expanding our presence through quick commerce, third-party portals and distribution through retail channels, he added.
Options galore
Currently, the brand has a total of six products in the Fast&Up Man category. The range’s target age range is between 18 and 60 years old. Its vegetable protein is designed for men with added performance boosters. Fast&Up Man also offers a multivitamin for men for those who want to relieve stress and gain more energy.
In addition, the brand also offers two products that are mainly geared towards sexual well-being, namely Man Performance and Man Extend. The Man Extend is for premature ejaculation and the Man Performance is for people with erectile dysfunction or impotence. It additionally has an ashwagandha formulation for natural vitality, stress management and hormonal balance.
Our journey as a brand has been instrumental in the field of male nutrition; we look forward to launching more products this year. As a local brand, our products are GMC certified and WHO approved. We have a wide variety of flavors, our products not only being tasty and effective, they are easy to transport and convenient to consume. From a range of powders to capsules to effervescent tablets, there are myriad options for the customer to choose from, he explained.
Marketing approach
Men’s health and sexual issues are rarely discussed openly. Although this conversation has started over the past few years, there is still a long way to go. As a brand, it wants to highlight that these health issues exist; and that there is a solution.
Fast&Up Mans marketing approach is to tell people that it is the best and most trusted brand for men’s health and nutrition. Through its marketing campaign, the brand tries to make people understand that it is normal for men to have problems. The biggest problem we face is that men do not openly accept and acknowledge the health problems they suffer from. As a brand, we’re here to tell them that it’s okay to have problems and that there are ways to be your best self,” Khanna said.
READ MORE: Ayurveda is an integral part of urban healthcare today
Way to go
The brand expects this category to grow at least twice in the coming year. As a very rapidly evolving space, Fast & Up Man is also seeing more brand adoption in Tier II and III cities, which is an exciting stack.
Our goal for the coming year is to create a line of products focused on men’s health. Our goal is to educate men and make them aware of how they can address any health or sexual issues they may be facing, he concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indianretailer.com/interview/retail-people/new-commerce/how-fastup-man-aims-disrupt-mens-health-wellness-category
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Page not found: 404
- How Fast&Up Man aims to disrupt men’s health and wellbeing
- How to build your FinOps roadmap
- “I have never seen an earthquake like this before.” | Institute for War and Peace Reporting – IWPR
- Covid-19 investigation: Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp before May 2021 are missing
- The Most Surprising Jobs Celebrities Had Before They Got Famous
- A local student doodle was selected as a finalist in the Doodle For Google competition
- Plans to expand ‘outstanding’ Skelmersdale special school set for approval
- China criticizes US plan for trade deal with Taiwan
- Actor Armie Hammer will not be charged with sexual assault in Los Angeles
- Penguins Names Former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas as Director of Hockey Operations | ProHockeyTalk
- How to pull off shorts dressed like a star at Cannes